Pioneering book published on the origin and development of classical Arab medicine – G5noticias

Text written by the UV School of Medicine academic Carmen Noziglia offers a pioneering overview of the subject.

“Classical Arab Medicine” is the title of the latest book written and published by the pediatrician, Master in History, academic and researcher at the School of Medicine of the University of Valparaíso Carmen Noziglia.

The volume provides an overview of the origins, the main characters and the historical-cultural development that this discipline reached during the 7th and 16th centuries, in the geographical environment between the Near East and the Mediterranean Sea basin.

As explained by its author, thanks to the Arabs, the specific scientific legacy of medicine had a civilization that elaborated and transmitted the knowledge of Classical Antiquity in this area, increasing it with new contributions from Persia, India and Central Asia, thus enriching the heritage that hitherto existed in the Western world.

“The Arabs contributed to the field of medicine a set of elements of a diverse nature, such as new clinical observations and knowledge in the area of ​​botany and chemistry applied to pharmacology, and mathematics and astronomy applied to science. ophthalmology. But it was not just an addition of observations and knowledge to a Greek framework, but rather they formed an integral part of an explanatory paradigm of a set of notions about the causes of diseases and their treatment”, argued Dr. Noziglia.

In its little more than two hundred pages, the book by the professor at the UV School of Medicine is divided into three parts, each one made up of chapters that add up to ten in total.

The first part gives an account of the foundations on which Arab medicine was based, dealing with establishing the degree of development of disciplinary knowledge in Mediterranean cultures and their immediate environment prior to the arrival of Islam. In addition, it addresses the evolution of medicine in Western Europe throughout the Middle Ages and how the two interacted during the rise of the caliphates.

The second and third stages, meanwhile, refer to the development of medicine in the space of origin and subsequent domination of Islam and the development that it achieved, especially in the territories of the Iberian Peninsula under its influence, known as Al-Andalus.

“The last two chapters of the third stage even deal with Christian Spain during the Reconquest and the influence of Arab medicine in Chile,” said Carmen Noziglia.

pioneering work

The book was praised by the professor of the Center for Arab Studies of the Faculty of Philosophy and Humanities of the University of Chile, Kamal Cumsille, who in the prologue of the text reveals that it is the first work to provide an overview of the classical arabian medicine. “And not only in Spanish. Nor is there any work of these characteristics in modern languages ​​of traditional academic use such as English, French or German. There are only thematic studies on a particular author or theme or critical editions and studies of specific works. Consequently, we are faced with a contribution with immense scientific and scholarly value, as well as for general culture,” said the specialist.

Who also highly valued the volume of Dr. Carmen Noziglia was the dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Antonio Orellana. “A fantastic document, typical of its author, has come into our hands, which with great mastery leads us through one of the wonderful times of medicine. Dr. Noziglia managed to synthesize this stage of history with erudition and simplicity and to uncover the contribution of Arab medicine in the Middle Ages, without whose contribution it would have been a period of complete scientific darkness”.

Carmen Noziglia studied medicine at the University of Chile in Valparaíso and specialized in pediatrics at the University of Glasgow (Scotland). She worked at the Gustavo Fricke Hospital and has taught at the UV School of Medicine and at the Department of Bioethics and Medical Humanities at the University of Chile.

He also graduated in History, a discipline in which he obtained a master’s degree. He is currently part of the board of directors of the Academy of Naval and Maritime History of Chile, of the Chilean Society of the History of Medicine and of the Fonck Museum in Viña del Mar.

In 2014 he published the book “Medicine in Valparaíso in the local and national context of Chile until the end of the 19th century”, a text that was very well received.