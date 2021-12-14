Business

Piovan acquires 100% of the American group Ipeg: employees over 1,800

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read

SANTA MARIA DI SALA – The Venetian Piovan Group, specialized in automation for the recycling of virgin, recycled and bio-resin polymers, announces the signing of an agreement that provides for the purchase of 100% of the capital of the industrial group American Ipeg, composed of the four brands Conair, Thermalcare, Pelletron and Republic Machine. The group thus composed will have a staff of over 1,800 employees e it will operate with 14 plants worldwide, generating an aggregate pro-forma turnover of over 450 million euros, based on the results for the twelve months ended 30 September. The new dimensions of the group will allow further growth in the circular economy and investments in digitalization 4.0. «We are particularly satisfied and proud – says the president Nicola Piovan – to combine our skills with those of the Ipeg Group, creating the global leader in industrial automation in the plastic sector. Two years in advance of the industrial plan, we double our size from the year of listing and we confidently prepare ourselves to face future challenges and seize any further opportunities for aggregation that may arise ».

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman4 hours ago
0 39 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

I work for teaching specialists and student secretariat

4 weeks ago

Rare coins: 10 lire worth 25,000 euros! Here are which ones

November 9, 2021

World hunger: Musk argues with the director of the World Food Program – Mondo Auto

November 1, 2021

Farewell to the Rai fee in the electricity bill, from January 2023 it changes

November 10, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button