Piovan acquires 100% of the American group Ipeg: employees over 1,800

SANTA MARIA DI SALA – The Venetian Piovan Group, specialized in automation for the recycling of virgin, recycled and bio-resin polymers, announces the signing of an agreement that provides for the purchase of 100% of the capital of the industrial group American Ipeg, composed of the four brands Conair, Thermalcare, Pelletron and Republic Machine. The group thus composed will have a staff of over 1,800 employees e it will operate with 14 plants worldwide, generating an aggregate pro-forma turnover of over 450 million euros, based on the results for the twelve months ended 30 September. The new dimensions of the group will allow further growth in the circular economy and investments in digitalization 4.0. «We are particularly satisfied and proud – says the president Nicola Piovan – to combine our skills with those of the Ipeg Group, creating the global leader in industrial automation in the plastic sector. Two years in advance of the industrial plan, we double our size from the year of listing and we confidently prepare ourselves to face future challenges and seize any further opportunities for aggregation that may arise ».