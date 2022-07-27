Pipe Córdoba leaves allies installed in the Comptroller and the Council of Bogotá

Allies in the Bogotá Council

A source from the Council who knew it firsthand told La Silla that Córdoba called some councilors to ask for their support for Ruiz. “He told them, very nicely, that Ruiz was the best.” Another Council source confirmed this. Cordova denied it. “I don’t have that ability to influence. That is a poorly earned fame.”

In any case, two councilors recognized La Silla Vacía who have passed resumes to the General and District Comptrollers, including Córdoba and Ruiz. The two councilors denied feeling pressured by Córdoba to elect the district comptroller.

“I do have quotas in the comptroller’s offices and in the Personería, and most councilors do, but all the resumes that I have passed are from good people,” said a councilor who asked not to reveal her name or her party to speak. calmly about bureaucracy in the control entities. “That also doesn’t mean you can’t criticize the comptroller or do what they say,” she added.

“I do pass resumes, but from people who meet what they need for the position. Now, if you know of a good journalist and a vacancy opens in La Silla Vacía, would you not recommend him? It’s the same here,” said the other councilman. Regarding his support for Ruiz, he said “we did not choose the shortlist, they win this by contest.”

Although it is true that the Council receives a list of three that is defined in a knowledge test conducted by the San Buenaventura University, the Council chooses between these three. And he chose Ruiz.

From before, Córdoba hired people very close to several councilors:

Samir Abisambra (Liberal): His wife Magali Angélica Serrano has a contract to provide services.

Humberto “Papo” Amín (Democratic Center): His wife Estefanía Ocampo has a contract to provide services.

Germán García (Liberal): His sister Helen Patricia is Director of Investigations, and her partner, Natalie Franco, is an advisor to the office.

Andrés Onzaga (Alianza Verde): His brother José Alberto is delegated comptroller of ICT and was Ruiz’s adviser in the deputy comptroller’s office.

Rubén Torrado (La U): His wife María Teresa Roldán is an advisor to the firm.

Armando “Mandy” Gutiérrez: His wife, Bleydi del Carmen Pérez, is an advisor to the firm.

Rolando González (Radical Change): His brother José Alberto González had a contract to provide services when the district comptroller was Castro.

“My only friends on the Council are Torrado and Papo, who I have known for many years,” says Córdoba. He adds that he hired her partners and Gutierrez’s wife because he worked with them in the past and they had good resumes. “The rest I don’t know. I am very respectful of the appointments made by my directors”.

The aforementioned councilors give different explanations of the contracts, although they agree that their partners or relatives had the credentials for it and that this does not influence their decisions.

“Under oath, I have never spoken with Pipe Córdoba nor has he influenced my decisions. Whoever has evidence has to report it to the authorities,” García told La Silla Vacía. Onzaga did not vote in Ruiz’s election because he was incapacitated and assured that if he sees him on the street he will not recognize him. And González assured that his brother entered and finished his contract before the process to choose Ruiz.

The councilors and Córdoba deny that he can influence Bogotá, where he leaves, in any case, a new part of his network of allies.