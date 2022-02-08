Pippo Inzaghi kicked out of Brescia 3rd in the standings, but there is a precise reason behind the exemption

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 0-0 draw in Cosenza but, despite Brescia being in the promotion zone, behind the decision by the president there are reasons that come from afar and a precise conviction.

Pippo Inzaghi was sacked by Brescia after the draw against Cosenza.

More than exonerated, kicked out. Massimo Cellino did not think twice when the Brescia did not go beyond 0-0 away from home against Cosenza. And she took it out Pippo Inzaghi. Is the Serie B ‘swallows’ championship going so badly? No. Did the former football player put in a series of negative results that could compromise the season? No. Indeed, the team is third in the standings at -1 from Pisa (second) and -2 from Lecce (leaders), a step away from those first two positions that open the doors of promotion to Serie A without having to go through the unknown of the playoffs. The numbers were on the side of the former bomber who stopped on the threshold of the ninth win of the season away from home (the sixth in a row) and the 100th success in his career as a coach.

The question arises: why, in such a situation, where everything is still at stake, was the technician fired? Is it possible that an unwelcome, unexpected result is enough to blow up the bench? The answer is in the relationship between coach and president which has become irrecoverable after the result obtained against the Calabrians. There was already a tear a few months ago, when last December the top manager had already planned to close the collaboration but granted the technician some more time. After all, Brescia – who are struggling at home and have not won since November – were not going badly and would have been risky. Now something has changed.

The president of Brescia, Massimo Cellino, has recalled Diego Lopez to the bench in place of Inzaghi.

After the winter transfer market session, which saw Brescia make an effort to strengthen the squad, Cellino expected the coach to manage the squad, different formation choices. Even more, he considered the opportunity for some changes made during the match to be completely wrong. Basically, convinced that he had put the keys to a racing car in his hand, the owner was convinced that the wrong person was behind the wheel. And it is precisely the divergence on these latter aspects on the eve of the match against Cosenza that ignited the fuse. The 0-0 sparked the decision.

Diego Lopez is the coach called to replace Pizzo Inzaghi. For Cellino he is an ‘old’ acquaintance: he had him with him in Cagliari both as a player and as a coach. It will be up to him to sit in the front seat and engage the high gears, without crashing.