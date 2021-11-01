Sports

Pippo Inzaghi: “The derby? Simone is doing well at Inter in a complicated situation “

The brother of the Nerazzurri coach has a past as a Milan player and on Sunday he will look at the match with special eyes

From brother to brother. Sunday will be the derby of the heart for Pippo Inzaghi, who made history with Milan. But on the bench of Inter there is another part of himself, the brother Simone.

Of Sunday’s match at Skysport, the Brescia coach said: «Which piece of heart is worth more? Ah well (laughs.ndr). It will be a good match. Milan remain in my heart, but my brother is doing well to Inter. In a complicated situation. He lost two players who were instrumental last year. It wasn’t easy to do what he’s doing now. Simone is a good and prepared coach. It will be a nice derby. AC Milan’s result is always the first I look at. Indeed congratulations to Pioli because he is doing well and to Maldini and Massara for the team they have built. It will be a good match, I focus on Saturday, I fear the match against Pordenone“.

