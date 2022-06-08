Piqu does not forgive Shakira’s betrayal

Lhe breakup of the couple between Barcelona soccer player Gerard Piqu and Colombian singer Shakira continues to generate multiple pieces of information and as many speculations. Piqu and Shakira have been separated for more than three months. And, since then, communication is complicated because she is still in love and he seems to have turned the page. So much so that she was against trying again as she proposed on two occasions.

Sources close to the Catalan star explain that they had been very worn out for a long time and that the break does not have a woman’s name. They are not and will not be the only ones to have agreements that it is only up to them to reveal.

Broken relationship, Piqu is upset by the course of events. He does not forgive or forget the betrayal that Shakira has allowed people close to her to explain on television that she is languid and tearful, that she is recovering and embarrassed, as if this situation were pleasant or trivial for him. Private and public confessions are not doing him any good because they both had codes that now seem to be broken: “But what do you think that he spends all day with one and the other? Please, you have to be a little serious about these and remember that everyone copes with breakups as best they can,” explains someone who knows the player very well, according to what the Spanish newspaper ABC published this Wednesday.

The differences between them are obvious. Now there is speculation about a future in which there could be discrepancies over the custody of minors. Time to time.