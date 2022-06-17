Entertainment

Piqu loses a million followers a day and his popularity plummets

Lto popularity of Gerard Pique Barcelona footballer collapses and has lost nearly 5 million followers on Instagram in recent days. Specifically, her profile has dropped one million ‘followers’ per day, while the Latin American composer earns around 300,000 users per day.

To such an extent that their separation and scandals are making a dent, even among the commercial brands and fans of the Barça team. According to the latest survey of culemana, 63.3% of fans consider that they should retire or leave the club. Along these lines, only 17.1% of those surveyed are completely in favor of its continuation. Although 14.1% advocate Piqu’s continuity on the condition that he is physically at 100%, while the remaining 5.4% affirm that Piqu should have left Bara long ago.

Shakira, on the other hand, increases

On the contrary, the Colombian singer has experienced significant growth on her social networks, where she is currently very active thanks to the premiere of a new single by Rauw Alejandro, a collaboration entitled ‘Te congratulations’. Since its premiere it has broken all records, where it has positioned itself as the most viewed YouTube video, exceeding 100 million views. Shakira has achieved two million followers since the day his representative agency confirmed through a statement his separation from Gerard Piqu.

