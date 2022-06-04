Piqué, a Barcelona player, is separating from his partner Shakira

The defender of the culé team is once again under the spotlight for off-court issues

Colombian singer Shakira confirmed this Saturday that he is separating from his partner, the FC Barcelona footballer Gerard Piqué, with whom he has two children.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” says a brief statement released by the singer’s communication agency.

In recent days, various publications had alluded to the separation of the mediatic couple, and had reported that the footballer left the family home in the Barcelona town of Esplugues de Llobregat to return to his single home.

Shakira45, and Piqué, 35, had lived together for twelve years, although they did not want to get married, and they have two children, Milan, 9, and Shasha, 7.

Some media also point out that as a result of this separation process, due, according to certain publications to an infidelity of the soccer player, the Colombian singer recently suffered an anxiety attack for which she had to be transferred by ambulance from her home to a center hospitable.

In this regard, sources from the aforementioned communication agency clarified that this episode had nothing to do with the separation and that it is related to “an incident suffered by his father for which he is in a hospital in Barcelona and recovering.”