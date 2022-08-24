Piqué and Clara Chía are 12 years apart: what other famous couples have a big age difference? nnda nnlt | SHOWS

After the photographs enter Gerard Piqué Y Clara Chia went viral on all social networks, thousands of Internet users began to speculate that the athlete would have felt somewhat intimidated by the age of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his daughters, Shakira Mebarak. Let us remember that the Colombian is about 10 years older than the Catalan.

Does love have age? Although the mediatic separation of Piqué and Shakira after 12 years of relationship has managed to monopolize various media covers around the world, this break is still not fully clarified due to the lack of communication between both celebrities before the media.

Given this, thousands of Internet users began to speculate that the Barcelona-born man would have felt somewhat intimidated by the age of the ‘barranquillera’, therefore, he would have decided to take refuge in the arms of a young woman much younger than his ex-girlfriend: exactly 22 years old.

The former media couple has two children: Milan and Sasha (Source: Getty Images)

In this sense, we cannot miss the opportunity to present you with other cases of couples in which the age difference was considerable. Did you know this list?

GERARD PIQUÉ AND SHAKIRA – 10 YEARS DIFFERENCE

The inaugural list is opened by the Barcelona footballer and the interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’, who in addition to having been one of the most notorious couples in the fashion industry, were also known for having spent a considerable number of years between them. And it is that the Colombian took a whole decade to whom he would become the father of her offspring.

Both celebrities announced the end of their relationship in June of this year (Photo: AP)

KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON – 12 YEARS DIFFERENCE

At 41 years old, the most famous of the Kardashian clan ended her relationship with rapper Kanye West after 4 children and more than 7 years of commitment in mid-2021. However, the socialite announced that she was dating the famous comedian Pete Davidson, just 28 years old.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson starred in hot scenes in the new season of ‘The Kardashians’ (Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP)

JAY ZY BEYONCÉ – 12 YEARS DIFFERENCE

Hailed as one of the most successful and wealthy couples in the entire entertainment landscape, singers Beyoncé and Jay Z have known about making it smart since the start of their romance. And it is that the famous couple was about to separate definitively a few years ago, although thanks to music they knew how to face their problems and continue together.

In fact, one of the peculiarities of this couple was the age that the rapper is older than Beyoncé, because for many fans of the “Halo” interpreter, the 52-year-old American is somewhat older for the 40-year-old celebrity.

Both starred in the media campaign for the jewelry brand “Tiffany & Co.” (Photo: Getty Images)

CRISTIANO RONALDO AND GEORGINA RODRÍGUEZ – 9 YEARS DIFFERENCE

The most followed person on all of Instagram could not be missing from this list, since his partner, supermodel Georgina Rodríguez, is clearly younger than the 37-year-old Portuguese. However, this has not been an impediment to her happiness, since they have already been building one of the most consolidated families on the entire planet.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are very active on social networks (Photo: Georgina Rodríguez / Instagram)

BLAKE LIVELY AND RYAN REYNOLDS – 11 YEARS DIFFERENCE

Although they do not air their love to the 4 winds too much, the actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds also say present in this list. Married since 2017, the acting couple was also in the news at the time due to the years that Reynolds was ahead of the sweet actress.

Today they look more than happy all over Ibiza with their common son, despite the fact that Blake is 34 and her husband is 45.