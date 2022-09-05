Pique and Shakira forced to settle their separation in court?

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

After many years of romance that have made them one of the leading couples on the football planet, Barça defender Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira officially announced their separation a few months ago on the grounds of adultery. Since then, rumors have continued to feed their news to the point that Pique came out of silence a few days ago via a press release.

Pique and Shakira clash over children

A speech that did not prevent new revelations via the Sociality media relayed by Marca. According to the latter, the negotiations between the two former lovers on the terms of their separation are getting complicated and the case could end up being exposed in broad daylight through the court box.

Main crux of the problem, Shakira’s wish to take her two children with her away from Barcelona, ​​which Gerard Pique categorically refuses, believing that the couple’s children all have their roots here. A case that could therefore be decided by the courts while the singer would like to make her new life with her children on the side of Miami.