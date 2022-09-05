Entertainment

Pique and Shakira forced to settle their separation in court?

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Zapping World Eleven The most beautiful Ligue 1 Uber Eats 2022/23 jerseys

After many years of romance that have made them one of the leading couples on the football planet, Barça defender Gerard Pique and Colombian singer Shakira officially announced their separation a few months ago on the grounds of adultery. Since then, rumors have continued to feed their news to the point that Pique came out of silence a few days ago via a press release.

Pique and Shakira clash over children

A speech that did not prevent new revelations via the Sociality media relayed by Marca. According to the latter, the negotiations between the two former lovers on the terms of their separation are getting complicated and the case could end up being exposed in broad daylight through the court box.

Main crux of the problem, Shakira’s wish to take her two children with her away from Barcelona, ​​which Gerard Pique categorically refuses, believing that the couple’s children all have their roots here. A case that could therefore be decided by the courts while the singer would like to make her new life with her children on the side of Miami.

to summarize

It has been several months now since Shakira and Gerard Pique announced their separation. With issues that will undoubtedly require going through the court box… Indeed, the discussions between the two parties are getting worse.

World Eleven

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

Related Articles

Jamie Campbell Bower did the ‘casting’ to be Harry Potter telling a dirty joke: “There was silence” – Movie News

38 seconds ago

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

3 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

12 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button