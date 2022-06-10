Pique and Shakira; Icardi and Wanda and the infidelities of the world of soccer – International Soccer – Sports

Rumors about infidelities have long accompanied the lives of famous people. However, one of the most recent scandals was during June 2022, when Shakira confirmed her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué.

The Spanish media have pointed out that this is due to infidelity on the part of the soccer player, according to the ‘Caústica’ media, “the first thing that is known about the other woman is that she is a 20-year-old girl, blonde, student and protocol model ”. However, the reason for the separation has not been confirmed by either of them.

Although one would like to believe that cases like these do not happen so often, the reality is that Intimacy between a couple is more complicated when you are famous and infidelities are made public more easily.

Especially in the world of soccer, there are some infidelities that many fans remember throughout history.

Mauro Icardi, Maximiliano Lopez and Wanda Nara

This was one of the most mediatic love triangles in football.

Initially, around 2008, López and the Argentine model Wanda Nara began a relationship that eventually evolved into a marriage, in which they had three children: Valentino, Constantino and Benedicto.

During the five years they were a couple, López always showed his closeness to Mauro Icardi, also a soccer player, who became an important person in the family.

However, five years later, When the relationship between Nara and López ended, it was not long until a new couple was formed: Nara and Icardi.

In fact, this situation was so mediatic that the couple not only received strong criticism, but also a new term for men who get involved with the “ex” of their friends: “Icardiar”.

However, this little affected the couple, because in 2014 they got married and had two daughters: first Francesa and, after two years, Isabella.

In the photograph (left) you can see Wanda Nara together with Mauro Icardi. On the right, the singer China Suárez. Photo: Instagram:@wanda_icardi / @sangrejaponesa

But history, it seems, repeats itself. In 2019, the Argentine media began to mention rumors of the couple’s separation due to alleged infidelity on the part of Icardi with the singer and model China Suárez.

However, despite the fact that at some point the couple even stopped following each other on social networks, they are currently together.

Diego Forlan and Zaira Nara

This story is about Wanda’s sister and the Uruguayan soccer player.

Apparently, the couple was preparing for their wedding when Nara found some messages on the soccer player’s cell phone that indicated infidelity with a presenter.

This led to Nara ending the preparations immediately. Some time later, on the Jey Mammon program, the model commented that another situation that made her doubt whether or not she wanted to get married was her age.

“I was very young and had many insecurities about many things. One day I said where am I going? I’m 21 years old”. According to her, there was something that did not make her feel comfortable: “I was getting closer to the moment and it scared me. It was horrible”.

The model informed her followers that she would not continue with the relationship through a tweet in which she wrote: “Lucky I didn’t get married.”

Denis Glushakov and Darya Glushakova

The Russian footballer was married to Darya Glushakova for almost 10 years.

Nevertheless, the relationship ended in 2018 with a scandalous video that Darya herself recorded when she found him and another woman in a sauna.

The woman told the British media ‘Mirror’ that the player only had a towel, while the woman was naked: “There was wine and fruit,” added Darya.

The video went viral on social networks, causing a great scandal.

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the most important players in the world has also been accused of committing an infidelity to his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, when they were just beginning their relationship.

The Portuguese model Natacha Rodríguez told the British media ‘The Sun’ that, apparently, she and Ronaldo started talking on Instagram after she sent him a photo of her buttocks.

Supposedly, the model and Ronaldo spoke for a few months before he officially invited her to his apartment in Lisbon in 2017. It was at this time, apparently, that the couple had relations.

Since then and because of what he told ‘The Sun’, the soccer player blocked her from all his social networks, which caused him “a lot of pain”, so much so that he has commented that it took him four years to get over their meeting together: “Always There will be a before and after in my life with Cristiano and the feeling that something else could have happened between us”.

Also, The model also took advantage of the interview with the media to speak to Georgina, a woman with whom the soccer player has currently built a family, to whom she warned that “the same thing could happen to her.”.

Currently, his family is made up of Goergina, Cristiano and their five children. Photo: Instagram @Cristiano / Instagram @Georginagio

Carlos Tevez and Vanesa Mansilla

The Argentine soccer player met his partner, Vanesa Mansilla, when they were both 13 years old. However, it was not until they turned 18, in 1997, that they started dating, but they considered themselves a lifelong love.

During the very long courtship, Tévez was headlined in the media on several occasions due to the infidelities that usually led to the couple separating momentarily.

The first occurred in 2003, while Mansilla was expecting her first baby, with the model Natalia Fassi, with whom she was photographed.

Later, during 2010 and 2011, the soccer player could be seen with the model Mariana Paesani and the actress Brenda Asnicar. However, it seems that at that time they were separated.

A short time later they got back together. The soccer player has talked about what it cost him for the woman to forgive him: “Sometimes you are wrong because of fame and you don’t realize that you have a golden woman next to you,” he told Susana Giménez during a television program .

By 2016 the couple finally got married and to this day they are still together.you can even see the happy union in the Netflix documentary series ‘Apache: the life of Carlos Tévez’.

Tevez cheated on his current wife more than three times. Photo: Dario Battlen / AFP

