Pique and Shakira on truce, the health of the singer’s father comes before their conflict

Regarding Pique – Shakira, one of the most glamorous couples in the SoccerItheir story ended badly with an (at least) official deception by the FC Barcelona player which led to the separation. Once again, stories of betrayal got the better of a pretty union which saw the birth of children, moreover. Since then, there have been a few spades here and there and the Colombian singer incidentally criticized the defender in her last song with Ozuna, ”Monotonia”. And as part of their partnership with Spotify, FC Barcelona players could wear a flocked ”Shakira” shirt to promote her latest single, where she talks about her ex-husband’s betrayal.

If the humiliation would be immense, some gossips believe that, for the record, Pique must be a starter that day … But today, in addition to the sadness of an ended relationship and a broken family, we learn that the two young people have made peace for a very special reason.. Explanations.

L’Pique’s ex-stepfather in question

Despite their separation, Gérard Piqué has great consideration for his former parents-in-law. And her ex-stepfather currently has serious health concerns. The Spanish defender then went to the bedside of William Mebarak, the father of Shakira who is 91 years old and who has been experiencing health problems since he injured his head last May.

The footballer and the singer are no longer together but have put their stories aside to think of the Colombian’s dad. There is a strong past in common and we can salute Pique’s gesture. For a time, the former couple had shared the house of Shakira’s parents, so that created bonds, not to mention the children, the grandchildren of the hospitalized person.

”William Mebarak Chadid (father of the singer) is hospitalized at the Teknon-Quirón clinic in Barcelona. Details of her medical condition are under wraps, so the family asks for respect at this time while we wait to see her progress” (Shakira’s communications team) pic.twitter.com/gVSzjFjtIG — 0 (@Vince_Toussaint) October 27, 2022

FC Barcelona in the midst of a crisis

Coming back to the field, FC Barcelona is going through a complicated moment.

By beating Viktoria Plzen (4-0) on their lawn on Wednesday, Inter won their third victory of the season in the Champions League thanks to goals from Mkhitaryan, Dzeko twice and Lukaku who celebrated his return after two months of absence. If the Italian club has validated its ticket for the knockout stages of the C1, he also eliminated FC Barcelona from the tournament before even playing against Bayern Munich later in the evening. Eliminated even before the kick-off of his match, the Catalans continued their dirty evening by losing heavily against Bayern Munich (0-3) at Camp Nou and will therefore play in the Europa League for the rest of the season, as the previous year. With a high standing recruitment with the arrival in particular of Lewandowski, the disappointment is immense in Catalonia…

