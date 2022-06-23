Piqué and Shakira: photos of the Colombian “devastated” after breaking up – International Football – Sports

The separation of the footballer from Barcelona Gerard Piqué with the Colombian singer Shakira continues to be the subject of the mediawho have been commissioned to investigate the details of what really happened.

It has been reported that the central defender would be unleashed for some time on nightly rumbas, accompanied by his best friends and many women, spending a lot of money.



As reported by the ‘Mamarazzis’ of El Periódico, Lorena Vázquez and Laura Fa, last Wednesday, the soccer player flew to Stockholm, for an event of his company Kosmos, and was seen accompanied by a mysterious blonde, of whom only one can be seen silhouette but no more information.

Shakira’s ‘tusa’

Shakira and Piqué confirmed their separation.

Well, the world press follows the steps of the protagonists of this novel. This time it was the turn for Shakira, who was captured in images that already go around the world.

The British medium ‘Daily Mail’ spreads some unpublished photos of the Colombian and assures that the artist “looks finished”.

They refer to the appearance they managed to capture from Shakira in these imageshis face dull and apparently sad.

In the photos, Shakira is inside her vehicle driving and arriving at her home in Barcelona. These photos come to light right after that the photo of Piqué with what would be his apparent new partner was known.

Shakira with her songs has done so much for me that I don’t know what to do for her 😥 tell me how I can send her an ice cream to her home 💔 pic.twitter.com/2ZSNF4DxDr — Memes_Shakira 🤖 (@Memes_Shakira2) June 22, 2022

Mercilessly

Photo: Juanjo Martin. Eph

The publication of the English medium is quite strong with the Colombian, with her nicknames, such as that she looks “depressed” or “devastated”. Media in Spain described the information as “cruel”.

“The Colombian singer, 45, looked depressed as she got behind the wheel, days after her husband Gerard Pique was photographed with a mystery woman at a party in Stockholm,” the article says.

“With minimal makeup, Shakira couldn’t crack a smile while driving home on Tuesday.”

In social networks the reactions were immediate. Fans have made many comments, some of them even in solidarity with the artist, according to the face they see in the photos.

SPORTS

more sports news