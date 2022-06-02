Pique and Shakira separated? Information is falling!

Gérard Piqué and Shakira had been a happy couple since 2010. A beautiful relationship from which were born two boys who had respectively seen the light of day in 2013 and 2015. Together in all circumstances, the two celebrities had not failed to show themselves together at each times on social media. Behind this manifest happiness, however, was hiding a completely different reality. Tensions had over the years begun to build up in their relationship. What could have caused this separation of which our colleagues from Elle magazine had spoken. It is important to note, however, that these statements are so far still unofficial. Neither Shakira nor Pique having confirmed the rumors yet.

Shakira would have left the family home

All couples without exception can be faced with arguments. The best way to overcome it is to talk about it and above all to know how to listen to each other. It is hard to believe that Shakira made the decision to leave Gérard Pique overnight for a simple argument. This is why we think that tensions had to take place within their couple for much longer. Problems that they had therefore not been able to solve by themselves.

Gérard Piqué and Shakira were, as a reminder, until now particularly discreet with regard to their private life. It is said in any case that the singer would have left the family home following this break. Information that remains to be taken with enormous tweezers given that it has so far not been confirmed.