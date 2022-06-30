Piqué and Shakira: they reveal a secret meeting for their children’s agreement – ​​International Soccer – Sports

Gerard Hammered and the Colombian Shakira they advance in their process of breaking up, after 12 years of relationship. The famous ex-partner is going through a moment of great tension, to resolve the legal situation that the divorce implies, under the watchful eye of the international press, which has not lost detail.

New deal in the light

Gerard Piqué and Shakira spent 12 years together.

The most recent information that has been released about the process is that apparently Piqué and Shakira would have had a new key meeting to be able to reach some necessary agreements for the tranquility of both parties.



It is about a secret meeting that the couple would have held to be able to agree on the custody and education of their two children>. Milan, 9 years old, and Sasha who is 7.

However, the information indicates that after said meeting there were no major advances. It seems that it is still difficult for them to determine which is the best solution, especially because of the recentness of the case of the rupture and to affect the little ones as little as possible.

What about the children?

What is known is that apparently Piqué will continue to live in Barcelona, ​​Spain, due to his desire to continue at FC Barcelona, ​​although he already knows that it will not be preponderant for DT Xavi in ​​the starting lineup.

For her part, Shakira would have decided to go live in Miami, United States, as it has become known in recent weeks.

However, the most complex thing for an agreement has to do with the situation of their children. Press reports say that the soccer player flatly refused to spend all summer vacations with the artist, who in turn has been in the process of searching for a college in the United States. Some media assure that he even has already enrolled his children in a new one.

All this generates a legal dispute that requires the understanding of the parties. Apparently the footballer’s idea is that his children remain in the Catalan city.

According to the cameras of a television channel, the soccer player recently approached the family home to pick up his children and take them to school. However, the singer would have made the decision not to let him in. Everything was recorded in images.

