Piqué brags about the frequency of his sex life and talks about his split from Shakira

by

IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.

  • next

    Juan Osorio denies that there is any distance between Niurka and his son

    01:06

  • Natalia Jimenez wins legal battle to spend more time with her daughter

    02:17

  • “Poor Benito”: Artificial Intelligence Song Creator Responds to Bad Bunny

    02:27

  • Is Bruce Willis’s health deteriorating? A source claims he didn’t recognize Demi Moore

    01:11

  • Luis Miguel makes a significant donation to the reconstruction of Acapulco after the death of Otis

    01:17

  • Christian Nodal and Cazoo had a great time at Marc Anthony’s concert in Guadalajara

    01:01

  • Featherweight appears in Monterrey with stronger protective equipment after death threats

    01:56

  • Selena Quintanilla: Yolanda Saldívar could be free in a few months

    05:11

  • Daddy Yankee removed an important video from his networks and raised suspicions of a crisis in his marriage

    00:44

  • Influencer Luana Andrade died mid-liposuction and fans say she didn’t need it

    00:36

  • Luis Miguel makes millionaire donation to those affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

    00:36

  • Mario Dom believes being a father of two has helped warm his heart

    01:52

  • Mario is happy with the reconciliation with Dom Samo: “We didn’t know what we were missing”

    02:04

  • Nikki Chavez assures that he would not like to see Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. step into the ring

    01:19

  • Ximena Duque hires a medium to talk to her dog and shows the conversation

    01:48

  • Nikki Chavez reveals the truth behind the rumor that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was in a psychiatric hospital

    02:51

  • ‘The Prodigy’ predicted that a host of La Mesa Caliente will get married next year

    04:16

  • Jennifer Lopez took her claws out to shoo away a woman who praised Ben Affleck

    02:34

  • Sergio Mayor threatens Garibaldi members to air out all their ‘dirty laundry’

    02:13

  • Aylin Mujica reveals that Cynthia Klitbo cried for days because of Laura Zapata’s words

    02:19

During a recent interview, Gerard Piqué broke his silence about his controversial split with Shakira and revealed details he had never talked about. Furthermore, he assured that his sex life had improved.November 9, 2023

  • next

    Juan Osorio denies that there is any distance between Niurka and his son

    01:06

  • Natalia Jimenez wins legal battle to spend more time with her daughter

    02:17

  • “Poor Benito”: Artificial Intelligence Song Creator Responds to Bad Bunny

    02:27

  • Is Bruce Willis’s health deteriorating? A source claims he didn’t recognize Demi Moore

    01:11

  • Luis Miguel makes a significant donation to the reconstruction of Acapulco after the death of Otis

    01:17

  • Christian Nodal and Cazoo had a great time at Marc Anthony’s concert in Guadalajara

    01:01

  • Featherweight appears in Monterrey with stronger protective equipment after death threats

    01:56

  • Selena Quintanilla: Yolanda Saldívar could be free in a few months

    05:11

  • Daddy Yankee removed an important video from his networks and raised suspicions of a crisis in his marriage

    00:44

  • Influencer Luana Andrade died mid-liposuction and fans say she didn’t need it

    00:36

  • Luis Miguel makes millionaire donation to those affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco

    00:36

  • Mario Dom believes being a father of two has helped warm his heart

    01:52

  • Mario is happy with the reconciliation with Dom Samo: “We didn’t know what we were missing”

    02:04

  • Nikki Chavez assures that he would not like to see Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. step into the ring

    01:19

  • Ximena Duque hires a medium to talk to her dog and shows the conversation

    01:48

  • Nikki Chavez reveals the truth behind the rumor that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was in a psychiatric hospital

    02:51

  • ‘The Prodigy’ predicted that a host of La Mesa Caliente will get married next year

    04:16

  • Jennifer Lopez took her claws out to shoo away a woman who praised Ben Affleck

    02:34

  • Sergio Mayor threatens Garibaldi members to air out all their ‘dirty laundry’

    02:13

  • Aylin Mujica reveals that Cynthia Klitbo cried for days because of Laura Zapata’s words

    02:19

Source link

Leave a Comment