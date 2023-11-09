Piqué brags about the frequency of his sex life and talks about his split from Shakira

IE 11 is not supported. Visit our site on another browser for the best experience.
-
next
Juan Osorio denies that there is any distance between Niurka and his son
01:06
-
Natalia Jimenez wins legal battle to spend more time with her daughter
02:17
-
“Poor Benito”: Artificial Intelligence Song Creator Responds to Bad Bunny
02:27
-
Is Bruce Willis’s health deteriorating? A source claims he didn’t recognize Demi Moore
01:11
-
Luis Miguel makes a significant donation to the reconstruction of Acapulco after the death of Otis
01:17
-
Christian Nodal and Cazoo had a great time at Marc Anthony’s concert in Guadalajara
01:01
-
Featherweight appears in Monterrey with stronger protective equipment after death threats
01:56
-
Selena Quintanilla: Yolanda Saldívar could be free in a few months
05:11
-
Daddy Yankee removed an important video from his networks and raised suspicions of a crisis in his marriage
00:44
-
Influencer Luana Andrade died mid-liposuction and fans say she didn’t need it
00:36
-
Luis Miguel makes millionaire donation to those affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco
00:36
-
Mario Dom believes being a father of two has helped warm his heart
01:52
-
Mario is happy with the reconciliation with Dom Samo: “We didn’t know what we were missing”
02:04
-
Nikki Chavez assures that he would not like to see Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. step into the ring
01:19
-
Ximena Duque hires a medium to talk to her dog and shows the conversation
01:48
-
Nikki Chavez reveals the truth behind the rumor that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was in a psychiatric hospital
02:51
-
‘The Prodigy’ predicted that a host of La Mesa Caliente will get married next year
04:16
-
Jennifer Lopez took her claws out to shoo away a woman who praised Ben Affleck
02:34
-
Sergio Mayor threatens Garibaldi members to air out all their ‘dirty laundry’
02:13
-
Aylin Mujica reveals that Cynthia Klitbo cried for days because of Laura Zapata’s words
02:19
-
next
Juan Osorio denies that there is any distance between Niurka and his son
01:06
-
Natalia Jimenez wins legal battle to spend more time with her daughter
02:17
-
“Poor Benito”: Artificial Intelligence Song Creator Responds to Bad Bunny
02:27
-
Is Bruce Willis’s health deteriorating? A source claims he didn’t recognize Demi Moore
01:11
-
Luis Miguel makes a significant donation to the reconstruction of Acapulco after the death of Otis
01:17
-
Christian Nodal and Cazoo had a great time at Marc Anthony’s concert in Guadalajara
01:01
-
Featherweight appears in Monterrey with stronger protective equipment after death threats
01:56
-
Selena Quintanilla: Yolanda Saldívar could be free in a few months
05:11
-
Daddy Yankee removed an important video from his networks and raised suspicions of a crisis in his marriage
00:44
-
Influencer Luana Andrade died mid-liposuction and fans say she didn’t need it
00:36
-
Luis Miguel makes millionaire donation to those affected by Hurricane Otis in Acapulco
00:36
-
Mario Dom believes being a father of two has helped warm his heart
01:52
-
Mario is happy with the reconciliation with Dom Samo: “We didn’t know what we were missing”
02:04
-
Nikki Chavez assures that he would not like to see Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. step into the ring
01:19
-
Ximena Duque hires a medium to talk to her dog and shows the conversation
01:48
-
Nikki Chavez reveals the truth behind the rumor that Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. was in a psychiatric hospital
02:51
-
‘The Prodigy’ predicted that a host of La Mesa Caliente will get married next year
04:16
-
Jennifer Lopez took her claws out to shoo away a woman who praised Ben Affleck
02:34
-
Sergio Mayor threatens Garibaldi members to air out all their ‘dirty laundry’
02:13
-
Aylin Mujica reveals that Cynthia Klitbo cried for days because of Laura Zapata’s words
02:19