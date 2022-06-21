Pique caught in the act of adultery by Shakira!

Surprised by Shakira with another woman, Gerard Pique was asked to pack his bags, sealing the end of one of the most glamorous couples of the moment.

Barça got off with a new season that was complicated to say the least. Forced to do without Lionel Messi, pushed to PSG, the Blaugrana were eliminated in the group stage of the Champions League, then released by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League and were never able to compete with Real Madrid in La Liga.

The explanations for these difficulties, which cost his place to Ronald Koeman, replaced during the season by Xavi, are numerous, but Barça’s defensive problems have regularly been pointed out, putting Gerard Pique in a bad position. The revelations around his discussions with Rubales, the president of the Spanish Federation, have also earned him a lot of criticism.

The singer surprised him with another

But the worst was yet to come for the 2010 world champion. The former Mancunian has indeed seen his relationship with Shakira explode. The reason ? His adultery with a young woman. Two Spanish journalists revealed in the newspaper’s “Mamarazzis” podcast El Periodico, that the Catalan defender had engaged in infidelity, discovered by Shakira. ” The singer surprised him with another one and they are going to separate. assured Laura Fa, one of the podcast hosts. Emilio Pérez de Rozas, journalist for El Periodico, had already asserted that the captain of Barça and the Colombian singer are going through a sentimental crisis.”

🔴🔴Exclusiva de ‘Mamarazzis’: “Shakira ha pillado a Pique con otra” ➡@Laura__Fa there @lorena_vazquez desvelan todos los detalles de la crisis sentimental que viven el jugador del Barça y la cantante https://t.co/QT0vi2qFW4 — El Periodico (@elperiodico) June 1, 2022

Everything is possible depending on his behavior

Gerard Pique and Shakira are now said to be living under two different roofs as the player has been told to pack his bags and moved back to his old apartment in Barcelona. He would also adapt to this new single life, with night outings with his teammate Riqui Puig.

Shakira, 45, and Gerard Pique, 35, have been together since 2010 and the World Cup in South Africa, won by Spain. The two stars, then a couple, had met on the set of the music video for WakaWaka, anthem of the event performed by the singer. Despite twelve years of living together, they had never married. ” Marriage scares me a lot, I don’t want him to see me as ‘THE woman’, I prefer that he sees me as a girlfriend… You see? The fruit still forbidden. I want him to stay alert, I want him to think that anything is possible depending on his behavior “, had explained the singer.