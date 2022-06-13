Entertainment

Pique has already forgotten about Shakira with another

Gerard Pique’s alleged infidelity to Shakira is one of the hottest topics right now.

Every day there are news and details about the possible person the footballer is allegedly having an affair with for weeks. Informalia revealed even more details about the third person involved in the couple’s relationship. Among them, what is the attitude of the footballer towards what could be his new partner. Pique reportedly met the young woman in question in a Barcelona nightclub. Some information suggests that she works as a waitress in the local and that she would be a friend of the player Riqui Puig.

Gerard Pique has found love again

The aforementioned media go further and reveal that the woman’s initials would be CC They also report that she resides in Catalonia, the region where the footballer is located. The FC Barcelona central defender is said to have something more than just romance with this person. The complicity between the two would be greater and would not refer to simple meetings.

