Piqué invests in Goals, a “triple A” football video game based on NFT

goals manages to raise more than 13 million euros in its first round of investment. Among the investors are personalities such as Gerard Piqué, the center-back of FC Barcelona. The Catalan is joined by groups such as Northzone (Spotify), Cherry Ventures and Banana Capital, among others.

What is Goals?

Goals is a soccer video game triple A bill free to play that revolves around NFTs. Players will be able to obtain crypto assets by playing that they will manage in “a free market”. “Each object will be completely in the player’s possession,” reveals the Swedish team after the project. His motto, “play and own”emphasizes its two goals: quality gameplay and bringing the NFT universe into the video game.

“With Goals, the number one priority will always be a competitive and seamless gameplay”, they comment on their official website. “Through the play and own model, all users will have the right to own their objects, which are obtained for free through the game. By introducing digital ownership to Goals, users will have the ability to sell their items on an open market for real money if they wish.”

His ambitious plan is to “attract gamers who want a good gaming experience, compete in an eSport-appropriate football title, and actually own their digital items.” They underline that they want to flee from a business model based on microtransactions, but that the income will be obtained from “the royalties of secondary sales” that the players do.

“We believe this is a fair solution for both users and the development team, as players can get free rewards that later they can sell”, they comment. Part of the money they get from this source will go to the prizes of future tournaments and leagues that they carry out together with the community. Goals still does not have a release date or specific platforms, although they point to consoles and PCs.

