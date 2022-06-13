Piqué is upset with Shakira for their breakup? This is what we know

After twelve years of courtship and two children together, Shakira and Gerard Piqué surprised their followers after putting an end to their relationship, pointing out that the love between the two disappeared and even that the athlete wants to start another life.

Is Gerard Piqué upset with Shakira?

Everything seems that the Barcelona defender is not very comfortable with the image that is being presented of him in the media, calling him irresponsible, disloyal and even immature.

Related news

Photo: Archive

In addition, in the public eye, he is being accused of having caused great emotional damage to the interpreter of ‘Te Felicito’ while he begins to investigate his private life seeking to know the identity of the woman he could be dating at this time. .

Shakira and Gerard Piqué do not have a good communication

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have been separated for more than three months, but since then, communication between the pair has been complicated, because according to close sources, the Colombian is still in love, but the Spaniard seems to have ended their love story.

Photo: Archive

It was recently revealed that the soccer player refused to give love a second chance, as the singer proposed on two occasions.

Keep reading:

Gerard Piqué’s alleged romance breaks the silence and clarifies the rumors of infidelity to Shakira