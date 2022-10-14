Piqué, Mila Kunis and more celebrities that the public hates – Publimetro Chile

Not everything is rosy, flowers, compliments and applause in the life of a celebrity, anyone would expect it to always be this way, but unfortunately, there are some ‘isolated’ cases that have shown that public anger can sometimes be fierce.

From Luis Miguel to Madonna, the artists who have been booed over time

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis grabbed the headlines after during an interview for the Jimmy Fallon’s show, where he would talk about his recent work for the movie ‘The Girl Who Had Everything’, was booed by the audience at the forum, after she told an anecdote about her underwear. The way she dealt with it was so mature that she only reinforced the fans’ love for her and she ended up winning over the New York audience.

Yuri

In 2017, Yuri went through a bad time when after commenting that did not agree with homosexual couples adoptingthe public began to brand her as homophobic, this made her a bad move and she suffered boos during a presentation in Guanajuato, showing her discontent with her position.

kim kardashian

Another celebrity who has recently suffered from the public’s contempt, what seemed to be an outing in the company of her son Saint to live together in an LA Rams game against Dallas Cowboys, ended up being an unexpected moment, after the camera that focused on John Legend, take a shot of her while With a smile, he sent a kiss, a situation that did not please the public and ended in boos.

Luis Miguel

The shows of the Sun are quite an experience, unfortunately there were several occasions that made him acquire a fame that until now, he has had a hard time discarding, among which show up late or shows are too short for the cost of admission.

The boos did not wait and echoed throughout the National Auditorium, after the interpreter took a long time to leave the stage.

Amy Winehouse

Addictions were consuming one of the most promising artists of an entire generation, ending her struggle on July 23, 2011.

His last concert was perhaps one of the most talked about after the singer was insulted and booed during what would be her last performance in Belgrade, Serbia.

Pique

Since his separation with Shakira and the rumors of infidelity towards the Colombian, Piqué has not been forgiven by the publicso much so that he has received insults on the court and they have even thrown a series of objects at him.