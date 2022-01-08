Piqué publishes his checking account, he is tired of the lies

Gerad Piqué denies the rumors about his salary: he came out in the open with a tweet and – in support of the very harsh message addressed to the journalist – he also attached the slip of the payment that Barça makes to him.

Gerard Piqué has published the bank statement indicating the amount of salary credited to him by Barcelona

Fed up with allegations, misinformation, allusions. Tired of hearing lies about his account, where the “account” is not his life (on and off the pitch) but, literally, what Barcelona pays him into the bank every semester. Gerard Piqué surprises everyone and denies journalistic rumors on social media. He does it cards in hand, which slams under the muzzle (in a metaphorical sense) of the media and of those who indicate him as one of the highest paid footballers of the Blaugrana. Yet he was among the first to accept the policy of cuts to salaries imposed by the club for reasons of state, for a matter of the very survival of the company after the economic storm that had blown everything up. An epochal crisis, punctuated even by Lionel Messi’s farewell to Paris Saint-Germain.

Yet it was thanks to his sacrifice that the club had managed to make a bit of the transfer market last summer by signing up some players (including Depay). “This was possible thanks to an agreement with Gerard Piqué, which provides for a substantial reduction in salary “, Barça wrote in an official note. So what pushed the defender of the Catalans, formerly of the national team, world champion to such an extreme gesture?

We need to take a step back a few hours and go back to the broadcast broadcast on the TV3 broadcaster during which the (alleged) figures before the salaries received by the Blaugrana players were revealed. According to the information gathered, Piqué would collect € 28 million gross. Sergio Busquets 23 million, Jordi Alba 20 as well as Umtiti. Ter Stegen arrives at 14, Coutinho 16, while Dembele and Sergi Roberto 12 million.

Neymar gave himself an exceptional and ultra-luxury home: it cost him ‘only’ a month’s salary

Gerard Piqué is one of the Barcelona senators who agreed to reduce his salary last summer due to Barça’s economic crisis.

Nothing could be more false. So much so that he came out in the open with a tweet and – in support of the very harsh message addressed to the journalist – he also attached the slip of the half-yearly payment which (based on the December share) amounts to 2 million 328 thousand and broken euros. Calculations in hand, in total (also counting the same amount for the other semester) Piqué has a net salary of about 5 million. An amount far from the 28 million gross that has been attributed to it. “Characters like this – reads the message shared by the football player on social networks – charge public television to defend their friends. Here is 50% of my salary charged on December 30th. Have a little respect for yourself”.