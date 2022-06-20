Piqué realized late what he lost by not marrying Shakira

Shakira and Pique

For more than 10 years Shakira Y Pique they occupied the position of one of the favorite couples of the followers even without being married. For a long time both were consulted about why they had not walked to the altar and now that the separation is a fact, the footballer he would have realized his mistake in not taking her to the altar.

If the Colombian and the Barcelona star had married without a prenuptial agreement the assets of each would have been distributed equitablya. Therefore, taking into account the enormous fortune of the barranquillera located in $300 million according to Celebrity Networth, the Spaniard would have done much better.

All this without counting the properties owned by the singer of “La Tortura”, such as two houses in Spain, a summer house in the Caribbean and other assets around the world. However, the fortune of her ex is much less, because according to the same portal specialized in assets, Piqué has 80 million dollars.

And although it is not a lower figure, there is a marked difference with the success it has Shakira and the amount of assets that are in your name. Goods that the soccer player will no longer be able to enjoy, who would be regretting not having married the 45-year-old diva.

