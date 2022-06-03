Piqué returns home without a key, knocks on Shakira’s door, she opens it and they leave together

Gerard Piqué went to the family home that he shares with Shakira and their children, but he had no keys and he had to ring the bell to be received by the Colombian singer, with whom he later left in a vehicle.

The meeting took place amid rumors that the Colombian artist and the Spanish player are separated due to infidelity attributed to him by the Spanish gossip press.

“Europa Press Reportajes has obtained the first images of the soccer player and the truth is that it has confused us a bit. In them we can see how Piqué goes to the family home that he shares with Shakira and their children. So far everything is normal, but the fact What has caught our attention is that The footballer does not have keys to his house and he accessed it by ringing the bell”, the agency reviewed.

Then Europa Press noted that after it was reported that Piqué was spending a few nights in his bachelor apartment that “makes all the alarms go off” and “in this way, the soccer player meets with Shakira in the midst of the rumors of crisis”.

Minutes later, “we have been able to see how Piqué and Shakira left the house in the same car without clarifying if it is true that they would be living separatelyor, if there is a sentimental crisis between the two. Or if it is true that the lyrics of his last song (“Congratulations”who sings with Rauw Alejandro) is addressed to him and many unknowns more than there are served in the media arena.

The Colombian singer, 45, and the Barcelona Football Club player, 10 years younger, They have been in a romantic relationship for 12 years.time in which they procreated two children: Milan and Sasha, who are 9 and 7 years old.