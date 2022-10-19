Pique soon forced to play with a shirt in the name of Shakira?

After Drake during the Clasico, Shakira could be the next to benefit from an advertising insert on the Barça jersey, as part of the partnership between the Catalan club and Spotify.

According to several Spanish media this Wednesday, Gerard Pique may well have to wear the name of his ex on his shirt during a next Barça meeting.

Spotify could feature Shakira on Barca tunic

As part of the partnership between the Blaugrana and the music streaming giant Spotify, one-off sponsorship operations can indeed take place on the Catalan tunic. Last weekend during the Clasico against Real, the Barcelonans had thus displayed the logo of the rapper Drake, an owl, to celebrate the 50 billion plays of the Canadian on the platform. And it could be that the next artist in the spotlight is none other than Shakira, the former Madame Pique.

A painful breakup put to song?

The Colombian singer is about to release her new single “Monotonia” on October 19. A resolutely sad piece, and perhaps in connection with his break-up with the footballer, if we are to believe the first extracts broadcast on his social networks. In a video shared on his Instagram account, we can see a trampled human heart with the caption: “I never said anything but it hurts. I knew it could happen”. An agreement is about to be reached with Barça for a promotion of this future single on the Blaugrana jersey.

As a reminder, Gerard Pique and Shakira had an 11-year relationship and had two children, Sasha and Milan. The couple announced their separation four months ago, in early June.