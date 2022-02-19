Piqué suggested that Messi leave Barca? New version comes out

Midtime Editorial

The novel Leo Messi-Barcelona continues to give something to talk about, youflush his Exit of the azulgrana team last summer due to the lack of wage bill in the team. However, The country has revealed that there was someone within the team who would have influenced the decision of the Barça president, Joan Laporta, so that he decided definitively to let the Argentine star go.

According to the Spanish media, the player what advised to Joan Laporta do without Messi was nothing more and nothing less than your former teammate Gerard Piquewho “spoke to Laporta to tell him that the solution for Barcelona was not to renew 10: ‘Without Leo, the issue of financial fair play is fixed‘”.

Agüero to Barcelona, ​​and Messi out

Despite the betrayal the Argentine would not have commented this to one of his greatest friends Sergio Aguerowho had just signed with the Catalans last summer.

“I asked him several times why he left. He never said anything to me. I think he did it to protect me because I was staying“said the Argentine before retiring.

What has Piqué said about Messi’s departure?

Obviously Piqué did not give this version when asked about leaving monthi. When he was questioned by his friend, the streamer Ibai Llanos, the defender blamed the club’s financial situation for not allowing the Argentine to continue his story in Barcelona.