Piqué takes a turn in the “infidels’ club”, in which even Mozart la Para is a member

The “infidels club” reserved a turn for Gerard Piqué in case it is proven that he was unfaithful to Shakira, as the heart press maintains. Quotas are won with the participation of a third person, as happened in the Dominican Republic with the urban Mozart la Para, for example. Or the eight infidelities attributed by Ana Carolina to her partner Her musicologist.

Piqué and Shakira keep the entertainment world on edge after the show business decreed their separation allegedly caused by the Spanish soccer player’s relationship with a young 20-year-old stewardess (he is 35, Shakira 45).

This Saturday, the couple confirmed in a statement that they are separating: “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Now the press of the heart will concentrate on knowing who is the apple of discord. Emilio Pérez de Rozas is a professional who knows Barcelona information and investigated who is the woman who caused the separation.

“This is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess, ”said the journalist for the Coure medium, increasing the euphoria of the fans to know who she would be.

On Friday, Europa Press saw the athlete leave the home where he lives with Shakira and they approached him to ask him about the controversial estrangement. The Barcelona defender said nothing and quickly got into the car.

The days to come will determine how true the gossip rumors are and if true, the Spanish footballer who plays as a defender for FC Barcelona in the Spanish First Division would have to face his reality.

+ Nacho in the crosshairs

The Venezuelan singer Nacho is also in the crosshairs after his followers noticed unusual activity on the social networks of his partner, the model Melany Mille, with whom the singer fathered Mya Michelle, the youngest of his five children.

Melany unfollowed her daughter’s father on Instagram and on top of that, deleted some of the most recent photographs in which he appeared at his side. In addition to that, she made some posts on Instagram stories that have given rise to speculation about the status of their relationship, published the Hola USA magazine portal.

While, The interpreter of “My pretty girl” still follows Melany on Instagram and keeps one or another post with the mother of her daughter, like the one from an empowerment conference that both offered a few days ago in Puerto Rico, notes Hola.

The show business is already talking about the couple going through a crisis, but so far none of them has confirmed or denied these reports.

In fact, Nacho had already been given by the public as a member of this “infidels club”. Two years ago he found himself in a media hurricane heafter the breakup of his relationship with Inger Devera and after announcing Melany Mille’s pregnancy.

Nacho then explained that his worst mistake was not having revealed that his relationship with Devera had ended long before he announced it, which is why he was classified as unfaithful.

+ Dominican cases

In the Dominican Republic, cases of infidelity and love triangles have been going on for many years.

In recent times, one of the most mediatic is the one that involved the urban singer Mozart la Para, the influencer Alexandra MVP and the actress Dalisa Alegría.

In 2019, after meeting news of divorce Mozart La Para and Alexandra Hatcu Information began to circulate that the reason for the breakup was due to a new relationship between the urban exponent and an actress. And it more or less happened: actress Dalisa Alegria appeared out of nowhere to become his official partner.

“There are already speculations and many things. We do not leave ourselves for anyone. Say someone who came, who interfered, neither on her part nor on my part, ”Mozart assured then, trying to cover the sun with his ten fingers.

La Para commented then that it was a decision made by Alexandra and him, in a mature and well-considered way, not taken lightly as many thought (and still think).

Mozart currently lives with Dalisa Alegría, while Alexandra Hatcu has no known official partner and resides with her daughter, fathered by the urban performer.

+ Musicologist and Carolina

Tired of the attacks on her relationship with Musicologist, the model Ana Carolina clarified two months ago that the eight infidelities that the artist discovered It was in the first years of their relationship and the last time they separated was due to “character incompatibility”.

“Eight horns hit me, yes, it’s true, but at the beginning of the relationship, the first two years”, said the instagramer in a live and took the opportunity to clarify that “I did not leave myself due to infidelity either, I left myself due to a difference in characters the last time. It was not because of a horn, ”explained the instagramer, who posed half-naked with two huge horns on her head.

Ana Carolina went on to explain that in the first two years of her relationship with the interpreter of “Limonada coco” she was very much in love, she got pregnant and “put up with” many things, but that was a personal decision just like other women have done, who have “enduring” more than her.

He also justified the urban artist saying that perhaps Musicologist committed infidelities “because he was very young and in the prime of his career.”

In her defense, she added that she only found conversations with her husband who never found him with anyone.

He added that after the problems they have had, he has behaved very well: “What has he done without me noticing? That he take care of himself, that he continue to take care of himself, in the meantime that he doesn’t torment me, I don’t care, that he fucks half of Santo Domingo if he wants, but that I don’t notice.

The urban artist and the model separated in mid-2021 but they relived their story at the end of the year after she said that she discovered at least eight infidelities to the singer.

Ana Carolina confessed that “on several occasions he was unfaithful to me, I forgave him. As far as I know, she hit me like some eight horns, and she was tired of tolerating infidelities.”

At the time of their separation, the model argued that after her pregnancy and the delicate process she went through, she has decided to remove from her life everything that does not give her “peace and happiness” and assured that her Musicologist is one of those people.

Instead, “La Libreta” came out in his defense and in his relationship with the television presenter, with whom he has two children, assuring that a man can change and that he is now a different life partner.

“Of course, of course. I think so, my case is a reality,” the interpreter of songs like “Tan de Naranja”, “Teachan” and “Bum bam ven” replied last March to the Venezuelan communicator Jessica Pereira on the program “De Extremo a Extremo ”.

Then he abounded: “Not as brutal as you say, to stop being unfaithful because mine was not like that, we did not leave each other because of an infidelity problem, but rather we did not understand each other at the end, we exhausted all the resources and could not . In Carolina’s case, she was making it clear to a couple of people, but those are things that don’t affect her.”

According to his words, “Carolina and I are happy, we are growing, we have new projects, in fact, these days we are going to open our store… so that’s what comes and nothing, happy at home with the children, the children growing up, me now in my new stage of a more dedicated husband, more dedicated, I go out more, I flow, nothing that I am is indulging requests and indulging myself”.

+ Toxic Crow and The Unbeatable

In 2019, an alleged crisis in the marriage between Toxic Crow and The Unbeatablebut she warned him in a rather short and forceful message that if he was unfaithful and had a child out of wedlock that would be the straw that would spill the camel’s back, so their separation would take place there.

“Until the horns and your son in the street separate us daddy… mommy and daddy Crow”, published the urban interpreter.

In those days, entertainment information circulated that the singer allegedly had an “affair”, so it was concluded that this was the reason for La Insuperable’s comment.

2020 also came loaded with faranduleros comments that link recent separations to possible infidelities.

The most commented of all refers to a very popular celebrity who would have taken steps to cause a marital separation after it was suspected that he “jumped the little board”.

There are two names that this year have jumped to the gossip press about possible love breakups and one of them points to the presenter and actress Gabi Desangles, who would have separated from her husband, José Chabebe.

+ Gabi Desangles Case

Gabi Desangles said last April that as a result of the rumors that have arisen about their marriageor, your family and your job were at risk.

Visibly affected, the panelist from “Esto no es radio” spoke about the difficult situation that she and her husband, José Chabebe, are going through.

“The truth is that I know that morbidity and speculation come with my work, I agree with that, but I also understand that if it is going to be talked about, it has to be backed by the truth and not only by me, but that this is a very sensitive issue. If there are two things that are important to me in life, it is my family and my work and in this case both are in danger, “he said in” This is not radio “(Alofoke FM).

She also clarified that she is taking legal action against those who have defamed her “so that this becomes an example of how we must do this type of work responsibly and how we, those affected, should react so that this is the first and the last time for something like this to happen.”

Desangles assured that he will not back down and will act bravely “until the last consequences.”

Likewise, asked to respect their privacy.

The presenter of “Vale por tres” thanked all the people who have supported her these days and those who have sent her a message of encouragement.

In April, the influencer and her husband were a trend on social networks due to rumors of an alleged separation that they did not refer to in affirming or denying in a statement in which they announced that they had hired lawyers to deal with defamation.

Gabi Desangles’ lawyer drew up a list of eight points on which he will base his accusation against the communicator’s alleged defamers.

The couple got married 11 months ago, on July 9, 2021, when they shared with their social media followers by broadcasting the ceremony live.

One of the most emotional moments was when the groom was moved to tears when he saw his beloved arrive at the altar.

+ Sandra Berrocal and Crazy Design

TV presenter, Sandra Berrocal revealed in 2017 that she had infidelity problems with her husband Crazy Design, and that he was very violent.

In the area of ​​her relationship with José Rafael Colón (Crazy Desing), father of her son, she acknowledged that at some point they had problems due to infidelity, but she decided to forgive him and give herself a new opportunity with her family. She said that the urban interpreter was a very violent man, but that he has changed since the birth of his baby.

On May 27 last, the television presenter and the urban singer they became parents again. Lian Miguel Colón Berrocal “came not with much health and life”.

Liam Miguel is the fourth son of Berrocal and the second with Crazy. They both have five-year-old Jaykon in common.