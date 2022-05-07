Piqué told Gar Neville why he hasn’t married Shakia: do they have plans? | football curiosities

Don’t dress up, they’re not going. No one. Not even the protagonists, at least that is what Gerard Piqué suggests when asked about the possibility of a wedding with Shakira, his partner eleven years ago and the mother of her two children.

The FC Barcelona defender spoke on ‘The Overlap’, the YouTube channel of Gary Neville, whom he knows from his time at Manchester United. It is a space that talks about sports but also about private life.

I was reading about you this weekend and I thought you’re not married. There is a fact that says that it is like the forbidden fruit. That she wants to keep you alert … is that right?” Asked the former soccer player.

“I’m not married. It’s his mentality. I like how we are now. We have two children, we work well as a couple. We don’t need to be married,” Piqué assured, making it clear that there are no wedding plans.





Piqué confessed, for example, that neither of them cook at home and that the children’s school is their homework: “I get up, I take the children to school, I have to be here [en las instalaciones del Barça] at 9:30 a.m. We start training at 11, for an hour and a half or two. At 1 p.m. we eat here. And then I have the rest of the day to spend on other things. Business, family… you name it.”

What is your favorite destination? “Bahamas, we have a house there, it’s ideal to disconnect.” He likes the British band Cold Play and that Dani Alves is the funniest, yet and that he is the oldest in the squad. His favorite dish is rice with fried eggs and tomato.