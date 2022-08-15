Pique toxic, it provokes Shakira

FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was spotted leaving training listening to his ex Shakira in his car.

The video was uploaded earlier this week by TikTok user @Carmonaa.23. A spectator can be heard shouting “¡Vaya temazo! which means “What a beautiful song!” “. The song in question is “Inevitable,” from Shakira’s fourth album, “Dónde Están los Ladrones?” (“Where are the thieves?”). The song includes the memorable lines: “I can’t find any way to forget you, because continuing to love you is inevitable. » Shakira confirmed the couple split in early June, after rumors that Pique had been unfaithful and left the family home. In her statement, Shakira said, “We are sorry to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask that our privacy be respected. We thank you for your understanding. »

Shakira and Pique met in 2010

The couple had been together since 2010, when they started dating after meeting in Madrid just before Pique helped Spain win the World Cup in South Africa that summer. Shakira sang the official World Cup song “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)”, which she performed before kick-off in the final, which Spain won 1-0 against the Netherlands in Johannesburg Soccer City Stadium. Pique had told him before the tournament that he would get Spain to the final so he could see him there. “I told her I would see her in the final,” he said in a 2016 interview. “She was going to perform at the closing ceremony and I was sure we would go that far.”