Piqué used Messi to take the Spanish Super Cup to Arabia

Midtime Editorial

Spain / 04.19.2022 08:05:15





In Spain don’t forget the scandal what star Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales. Both of them agreed to bring the Super Cup to Saudi Arabia and, in exchange, obtain great benefits for Kosmos, Real Madrid, the Barça team and the Iberian organization.

The confidential revealed audios and documents in which it is detailed that Pique -through your company Cosmos– receives a commission of 4 million from euros for season. The RFEFon the other hand, perceives a total of 40 million since 2020, the date on which the Spanish Super Cup (with a new format) began to be played in Saudi Arabia.

However, now the same source he has indicated that he soccer player of the Barcelona would have used the image of Lionel Messi for to convince to one of the parties involved in the operation, David Aganzopresident of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE).

Aganzo it was important as Without his approval, the LaLiga calendar could not be changedso that Rubiales and Piqué They ‘thrown’ the Argentine star’s hand to send him a video supporting the AFE and thus convince them to take the Super Cup to Arabia.

What Piqué said to Rubiales

“It’s been days for me Aganzo is asking me for a video supporting the AFE. So I could tell him ‘man, listen, go ahead with the Federation calendar and such… and I’ll send you the video. Now I’m sending you the video’, with the excuse, you know? And I send him the video and tell him ‘Listen, man, let’s push this thing from the Federation that is fucking amazingmaybe I don’t know what…” Let’s see what he says. And youwe have a Leo behind also that he is going to send him a video and everythingthat is to say that from Barça we could say it as a message from all the captains,” Piqué said.

This Rubiales liked itwho he gave his approval to the situation in order to get Aganzo to opt for the project proposed by the Royal Spanish Federation.