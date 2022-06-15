Piqué was seen in Barcelona with a woman with whom he would have cheated on Shakira – International Soccer – Sports

Gerard Hammered does not manage to get out of the scandal. While his separation from Shakira continues to be the topic in vogue in the entertainment media, the Barcelona footballer received the news in recent days that he may no longer have his job secured at the Barça club under the baton of Xavi Hernández. This, due to “his high salary” and his “permanent distractions”, according to the Iberian portal ‘Mundo Deportivo’.

Waiting for the determinations in football matters, New information related to his non-sports news shakes the central defender’s environment again. Now, on account of the fact that he would have been seen with his “special friend”, the 20-year-old girl that some whisper that she was the one with whom he would have cheated on Shakira.

The revelation is the work of Laura Fa and Lorena Velásquez, the journalists of ‘El Periódico’, from Spain, who exclusively disclosed the separation process of the player and the singer from Barranquilla.

(Be sure to read: Did they cheat Peru? Reveal ‘dirty play’ by Australia’s goalkeeper).

‘Accomplice and affectionate attitude’

Photo: Instagram: @3gerardpique

“Piqué and his special friend were seen in an accomplice and affectionate attitude early Thursday morning in a town on the Catalan coast“, Fa and Vázquez have affirmed this Wednesday, while giving more details: it was around 01:00 and inside the soccer player’s car (sic),” reads the most recent article of the popular ‘Mamarazzis ‘, in the middle in question.

“We know, we confirm and contrast,” the journalists reiterated about the information they publish.

Regarding the identity of the young woman involved, Fa and Vásquez prefer to remain on the sidelines. In addition, they do not dare to ensure that the player would have cheated on Shakira with said person.

“Her environment wants to protect her. Piqué, too,” stressed Vázquez. “We do not know the nature of this relationship, but we do know that it is important enough to the player that they are not seen together. This makes us think that this relationship would continue. In addition, it would be more special than we initially supposed, “was what the entertainment reporters concluded in their latest publication.

Piqué is still on vacation after a gray season with Barcelona. Shakira, meanwhile, continues to be a trend due to her participation in the ‘show’ ‘Dancing with myself’, on North American television.

More news

SPORTS