Piqué went to parties where there were models and could not take cell phones, reveals Andrés Guschmer’s daughter | People | Entertainment

The Ecuadorian influencer Luciana Guschmer, daughter of Andres Guschmer, has joined the wave of negative comments against the footballer Gerard Piqué, who is currently going through a media separation with Shakira.

The tiktoker published a video in which she revealed what the footballers’ parties were like in Barcelona. In the video you can see the content creator putting on makeup while she tells that a few days after arriving in Spain, she met a model friend who invited her to a party.

“He tells me we are going to go to a place where we cannot take our cell phones… that they will take it from us at the entrance,” narrates the young woman, who did not accept the exit for fear of being kidnapped.

“I didn’t go, but she told me that there was a bar in a super-high area of ​​Barcelona, ​​where it’s not a party area and you’re going to be meeting everyone”, follow.

Guschmer continues the story by indicating that over time she became more friends with this young woman, which is why she was able to explain in more detail about this festival that is constantly celebrated in this area of ​​Barcelona.

“He told me the reasons why they didn’t let you use your cell phone in these places, because there were many players who went and took drugs or consumed too much alcohol and if that went viral it could have a repercussion for the club”

“Apart from all this, there were many players, who were there with models, and these players were married. And good among these players who named Piqué “, the young woman concluded. (AND)