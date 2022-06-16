Piqué willing to clean up his image after separating from Shakira

Only a few days have passed since Shakira and Gerard Piqué made their separation known to the world; However, speculations about the couple have not stopped arising.

The first thing that was said was that the relationship had ended because of infidelity on the part of the Spanish star, even that the “third in discord” was a stewardess 20 years younger than the singer, but very similar to her. Later it was speculated that Piqué changed his family lifestyle for one of parties and waste, since, according to Spanish media, he spends up to 20 thousand euros in his favorite bar.

Although so far nothing has been confirmed, all these comments have made the image of the FC Barcelona captain look extremely damaged, something that he would no longer be willing to tolerate and would even seek help from the authorities to stop the information that comes out about him.

According to El Periódico de Catalunya, sources close to the player revealed that he is analyzing the possibility of filing a complaint with the authorities so that there is no more talk about his private life: “He could be planning to defend himself in court against the information that they are being published about him,” they reported.

Although the Spanish press assures that Gerard is upset with the Colombian singer for how he has handled the issue of their separation, they have also said that, for now, his priority is to protect the identity of his new girlfriend, so he avoids all cost to be seen with her in public.

Despite how careful they have been, the same medium that made their thunder known, now revealed that they managed to capture the footballer in a very “affectionate” attitude with the alleged girl who shot him.

“Piqué and his special friend were seen in an accomplice and affectionate attitude in a town on the Catalan coast,” they say. In addition, they detailed that the meeting would have taken place at dawn and inside a car.