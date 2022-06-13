Piqué would be upset with Shakira after announcing the end of their relationship

Everything seems to indicate that the separation between Shakira and the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, is getting a little more complicated every day. Now it would be the captain of FC Barcelona who not only does not agree with the information that has been leaked to the media, he would also be extremely annoying for how his private life has been handled.

According to the ABC newspaper, sources close to the player have denied that there is a third party in discord and revealed that the couple’s thunder is due to the fact that the relationship was already very worn out.

25 Photos The couple announced the end of their relationship after 12 years.



They also explained that the lack of communication had already been a constant problem between the celebrities for months, especially since Shakira refused to accept the end of the romance despite the fact that the differences they had were more than the reasons why they were still together.

According to some people close to him, the player is extremely outraged by the statements that the Colombian’s relatives have given to the Gerde España press, since his image was severely damaged after they assured that they already expected a betrayal by the Spaniard. In addition, while Shakira is portrayed as the victim, he has already been romantically linked to another woman, something that would not be true either.

“What do you think? That he spends all day with one and the other? Please be a little serious about this and remember that everyone copes with breakups as he can,” the source said.

As if this were not enough, they also highlight that the music star broke the agreement they both had by delaying the news and refusing to explain to the press about the real reasons for their separation, thus fueling rumors of infidelity on the part of Piqué .

All this has caused the conversations about the legal guardianship of the couple’s children to be delayed and that until now there is no type of arrangement.