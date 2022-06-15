Piqué’s alleged girlfriend shows her face after breaking up with Shakira

There have been several versions about the separation of Shakira and Piqué; The main one indicates that the soccer player would have been unfaithful to the singer with a young woman several years younger than her, with whom he allegedly dated for some time.

According to Spanish media, the supposed “third in discord” would be a girl who responds to the initials of CM and who was employed in one of the Spanish; They even assured that she is very similar to the Colombian. However, the woman in question has come out to show her face and denied that she was responsible for the thunder among celebrities.

📸 The alleged new girlfriend of Gerard Piqué, according to the portrait he has done #Save me from your photos. “Very similar to Shakira”, they say of the 22-year-old girl, with more details of her identity and her name.#yoveosaveme #Pique #piqueshakira @NiusDiario https://t.co/0cBYijjngf pic.twitter.com/gYof8YN5cb – Do not leave here (@quenosalga) June 7, 2022

The girl was intercepted by the program “Socialite” and in the midst of the questions she denied knowing the Barcelona captain and explained that they are confusing her only because of the description that was leaked to the media.

“I would like to clarify that I do not know Gerard Piqué at all. I have been awarded the role because of the description of the supposed girl… it is not me and I do not know him, so I ask that you please leave me alone, ”he said.

In addition, she confessed that she is being highly attacked for something she has not done and that so far she does not understand how she was involved:

“I don’t understand why they’ve gotten me in the way, I guess because they need someone to avoid the issue and mislead. They told me that the real girl is going to come out soon, and I hope so, so they leave me alone, “she added.

Piqué’s friends deny infidelity

Despite the fact that the young woman’s statements would confirm the suspicions of an extramarital relationship, those close to the soccer player assure that he is extremely upset with the information that is being handled, since there never was another woman and the reasons for the breakup would be a wear on relationship and lack of communication between the two.

They even pointed out that what Piqué regrets the most is that the mother of his children has not denied the accusations against him and in a certain way has fueled suspicions by issuing a statement after he was branded as unfaithful.

At the moment, everything remains a mystery around the couple and the only thing that is known is that they continue in talks to reach an agreement on the custody of the two children they have in common.

Pique’s life without Shakira

As if this were not enough, the same Telecinco program has announced that after the breakup, the Barcelona player has dedicated himself to enjoying his new single life, going to parties in a well-known local bar called “La Traviesa ”, where he has been seen in the company of his teammate, Rique Puig, and several women.

Another fact that has been leaked is the exorbitant amount that Gérard manages to spend in just one night, as they assure that the bills of the place exceed 2 thousand euros.