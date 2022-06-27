Piqué’s furious reaction against a paparazzi who followed him all the way; he breaks his cell phone and insults him
2022-06-27
They have not been the best weeks for Shakira Y Gerard Piqué. Since the couple confirmed their separation in early June, they have been cornered by the paparazzi who seek to learn more about the player’s alleged infidelity.
The first images of Piqué with his new love were leaked
The last meeting you had Pique with the press occurred this weekend. The defender of Barcelona he had to react violently against a reporter who followed him to the airport and intercepted him there.
According to the journalist Jordi Martinthe soccer player broke his cell phone after he asked him questions about what was happening between him and the Colombian singer.
The communicator reveals how his crossing with Pique for a renowned program Univision and ensures that the Catalan reacted aggressively to the point of insulting him.
Jordi Martin says that the center left his parents’ house “at full speed” to the Barcelona airport accompanied by his two children, Sasha Y Milan and ”running red lights”.
The strict conditions that Shakira put on Piqué after separating
After arriving at the destination, the reporter harassed Pique all the way while the little ones followed their father. Then, the soccer player is seen entering a corridor and obstructing the path of the communicator.
”I’m telling you that Gerard Piqué threw my phone on the ground and said several insults to me that were quite unpleasant. We couldn’t play them because the phone was damaged when it fell to the ground,” he says. Martin.
It is worth mentioning that Pique He was traveling to London with his children and there he met the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal and did not miss the Wimbledon championship.