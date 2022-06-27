Piqué’s furious reaction against a paparazzi who followed him all the way; he breaks his cell phone and insults him

2022-06-27

They have not been the best weeks for Shakira Y Gerard Piqué. Since the couple confirmed their separation in early June, they have been cornered by the paparazzi who seek to learn more about the player’s alleged infidelity.

The first images of Piqué with his new love were leaked

The last meeting you had Pique with the press occurred this weekend. The defender of Barcelona he had to react violently against a reporter who followed him to the airport and intercepted him there.

According to the journalist Jordi Martinthe soccer player broke his cell phone after he asked him questions about what was happening between him and the Colombian singer.

The communicator reveals how his crossing with Pique for a renowned program Univision and ensures that the Catalan reacted aggressively to the point of insulting him.