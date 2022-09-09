Pique’s girlfriend Clara Chía would even copy him in the locker room

According to a Spanish paparazzi, Clara Chía Marti looks like the Colombian singer compared to the Barranquilla a few years ago.

Ever since the first images of Gerard Piqué with his new girlfriend Clara Chía Martí leaked, the 23-year-old’s strong resemblance to the Colombian singer has been pointed out, even social media users have confused them, but he seems like it’s all a strategy, because I would copy Shakira in the locker room

Note that it is more and more frequent to see Clara Chía Martí and Gerard Piqué together showing the love they feel, they even assure that their relationship would be almost a year old and they are very serious, to the point of planning their wedding.

In the show “El gordo y la flaca”Spanish correspondent Jordi Martin, one of the couple’s most talked-about paparazzi, published some photographs of Clara, which began circulating in the latest print editions of Hola Magazine.

“The exclusive images of Gerard Piqué and Clara Chía Martí leaving the footballer’s house, where they already reside together. People will think it’s luck. I assure you there are thousands of hours of service. I’m very happy with the way things are going.”Martin said.

In the same way, the Spanish correspondent claimed that in the aforementioned images we can see that the Barcelona footballer’s new girlfriend is dressed like Shakira, he also reported that these comparisons have increased over the days.

“A few days ago I took pictures of Clara Chía in Barcelona, ​​where obviously the girl looks like Shakira. Even more, if we compare them with those I took in Barranquilla a few years ago»he first said.

During the broadcast, the paparazzi said: “The truth is that in some photographs I see them very similar, but in others that have not yet been revealed, I see no similarity whatsoever.”

For its part, the Spanish media assures that Clara Chía is desperate and has even sought psychological help to be able to cope with the media harassment she is undergoing with Gerard Piqué. In addition to that, in front of the rumor that she was pregnant, the young woman is furious.

It should be mentioned that the couple were captured while attending a wedding on the Costa Brava, shaking hands, kissing and attending countless events.

It seems that the 23-year-old stole the FC Barcelona player’s heart so much that she managed to share it with her close friends and managed to win the affection of her family and social circle, an eventuality. that Shakira would like have not achieved since the beginning of the relationship.