Pique’s like on Shakira, Mo Salah looks back on his rivalry with Sadio Mané – Pause Foot

Pique's like on Shakira, Mo Salah looks back on his rivalry with Sadio Mané

Despite their alleged separation, Gerard Pique liked a funny tweet about Shakira. Has Pique decided to go after Shakira? In the rest of the news, Mohamed Salah returned to his relationship with Sadio Mané, sometimes criticized. Still in Liverpool, Darwin Núñez could arrive for around €100m!

Lionel Messi will play in a series, the CCTV images of the Stade de France deleted! : https://bit.ly/3OaMGVZ

