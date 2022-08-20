Pique’s new girlfriend looks suspiciously like Shakira (photos).

Last June was marked by a major affair in the eyes of the media: the rupture made official between Gérard Piqué Bernabéu and the singer Shakira, his wife.

Indeed, it is almost 12 years of marriage that have been shattered for a story of infidelity that the number 3 of FC Barcelona would have committed.

It should also be noted that since this incident (this divorce), the notoriety and popularity enjoyed by Gérard Piqué Bernabéu have taken an acrid and dull turn.

To corroborate this statement, during the recent Classico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, ​​​​the number 3 of the blaugrana, in this case Gérard Piqué, did not stop being booed by the supporters, each time he had the ball. The couple’s fans have chosen their camp and this breakup did not seem to be to the advantage of the Spaniard…

A twist…

If this case seemed to be completely extinguished, the media reignited the flame. Indeed, the identity of the mistress of Gérard Piqué, at the origin of the break-up of the couple, is now known. This is Clara Chia Marti, a 23-year-old Spanish girl.

The very amazing fact in this story is that she strangely resembles Shakira, the ex-wife of Gérard Pique. And at the latest news, the latter would have presented it to his family and intends to make the latter live in a residence close to the place of residence of Shakira.

Such an affront cannot be tolerated by the singer who has decided to remedy this in her own way as declared by a host of the show Gossip No Like

Shakira lives in a house, there is the swimming pool and then there is the house of Pique’s parents. So Shakira wants to build a wall not to see her in-laws and cover Clara.

Definitely, the one who has “Pricked” the heart of Shakira in the past, does not lack guts.

