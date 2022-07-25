Pique’s ordeal: whistles and boos for Shakira

This Saturday, FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid (1-0) in the friendly derby they played in Las Vegas, United States. Thanks to a superb goal from Brazilian Raphinha, Xavi Hernández’s men overcame Carlo Ancelotti’s side to beat their arch-rivals on their pre-season tour of North America.

Gerard Piquewho had lost ground in the coach’s opinion, came on in the second half in place of Eric Garcia and suffered a real ordeal. Fans in the stands at the Allegiant Stadium whistled and booed him every time he touched the ball, blaming him for his presence due to his personal situation with Shakira.



Gerard Pique during the clasico against Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old defender, embroiled in a romance controversy, split from the famous Colombian singer almost two months ago. In the midst of this context, during the clásico against Merengue, fans took the artist’s “side” and even chanted his name. As for Pique, the whistles accompanied him for a good part of the half hour he spent on the pitch.



Fans came out in favor of Shakira.

Several videos have gone viral on social media showing the boos on the former Manchester United player, who after the game received support from his teammates. “I don’t know what the boos mean. We have heard them. I don’t think he’s too worried about it. We know him, he is to be admired. No pressure. I think he’s motivated by being whistled. » Jordi Alba said at a press conference.

The left side was categorical in his remarks and played down what his defense colleague had to suffer: “We’ve been like this for a long time and I don’t think it’s going to keep him up at night. What happened today will not change anything for him.



Alba played down the whistles for Pique.

THE WHISTLES AND BOOTS TO GERARD PIQUE FOR SHAKIRA.