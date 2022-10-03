Pique’s reaction to listening to his ex Shakira v Mallorca goes viral (video)

Victorious against Mallorca (1-0) this weekend, FC Barcelona took advantage of the draw between Real Madrid and Osasuna (1-1) to end the 7th day of La Liga at the top of the standings. The opportunity to recall that it had been 833 days since Barça had not been leader of the Spanish championship. We had to go back for that to June 21, 2020. At that time, Quique Setien was the coach of the Blaugrana. With Xavi, the players seem to have found the right formula to shine this season. A man, however, changes the situation for the Catalans, his name is Robert Lewandowski, the top European scorer of the last two exercises.

If FC Barcelona is at the top of the Spanish championship, Gerard Piqué, he drags his spleen between ups and downs matches and personal life which is much talked about in Spain. Against Mallorca, the world champion stood out on a song by his ex Shakira.

Small dance steps that do not go unnoticed

During the day of Soccer of this weekend, Pique had a somewhat uncomfortable moment. The team led by Xavi Hernández won against Mallorca, of course, but Pique also became the protagonist of the day and all eyes were on him when the song ”Te Felicito”, performed by Shakira his ex, was played. Through the loudspeakers at the Mallorca stadium, one of the Colombian singer’s musical hits was heard and mobile phone cameras pointed to the Catalan defender.

On the pictures, Gerard Pique nodded and did a few dance moves, while warming up for the game he started in.

Xavi kicks in touch concerning Messi

If President Joan Laporta shows his wish to recover Lionel Messi, Xavi is more discreet on the subject.

Before the Champions League game against Inter Milan on Tuesday, the FC Barcelona coach did not dwell on the possible return of the Paris Saint-Germain striker. “We’ll see what will happen. I wish him the best, he’s my friend, but now is not the time to talk about that”. Xavi in ​​the text which is discreet and always classy on and off the pitch.

On top of that, Lionel Messi has never felt so good at PSG by his own admission. And today in The Parisian, Spanish journalist Guillem Balague who is also his biographer, explained why Messi was shining again: ”It’s a bit like what happened at the Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan when his coach Phil Jackson told him that he no longer needed to do everything, that to be better, you might have to do something different. ‘. Messi back in Catalonia, it’s not yet tomorrow especially that the Parisian leaders are thinking of extending it for a season…

