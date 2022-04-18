Piqué’s SCANDAL: reveal millionaire payment and favors for Super Cup

has been uncovered scandal in Spain which directly involves Barcelona player, Gerard Hammered, to charge a commission -through his company Kosmos- of €24 millionall this after he agreed with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia for a few yearsaccording to the Spanish media The confidential.

This portal had access to documents and private audio messages between Piqué and Luis Rubialespresident of the RFEF, in which it is revealed that the governing body of Iberian football receives 40 million euros per season (240 million total) for each of the six editions organized in Saudi Arabia since 2020, while Piqué’s company would receive 4 million euros per seasonthat is, 24 million in total.

“The comment is part of the Super Cup Filesan avalanche of unpublished files that reveal, among other alleged scandals, that Piqué had a decisive role in the negotiations for the celebration of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia and throughout that process he enjoyed privileged treatment by Rubiales for unexplained reasons. A spokesman for Piqué has denied to this newspaper that he received this favored treatment “, he writes this Monday The confidential.

Speaking of ‘Don Shakiro’

‘We made it, Geri’; Rubiales’ message to Piqué

According to the revelations, the participation of the Barcelona defender in the new Super Cup went even further. Before speaking with the Arabs at the end of 2018, the president of the RFEF and the player they planned that the tournament would be played at the Camp Nou and even talked about how to convince Real Madrid for it.

“I’m also going to see this with Madrid. I think Madrid is going to say no to me. As Madrid is going to tell me no, that comes from hell to justify us for the future and we say that it is the stadium with the largest capacity [el Camp Nou]which is the league champion [el Barcelona]who is the Cup champion or Cup finalist [el Barcelona]… I think we have legitimacy”, said Rubiales to Piqué. Later both would direct their efforts towards Saudi Arabia, they would set up a meeting in the same Barcelona locker room during the celebration of the 2019 League and they would maintain fluid contact.

The same information from Super Cup Files reveals the audio that Rubiales sent to Piqué when the pact with Saudi Arabia was closed: “Geri, congratulations. And I’m not referring to yesterday’s great game or your goal. I mean that It is already after 12 o’clock and therefore the agreement with Saudi Arabia is already firm. A hug, thanks for everything and here I am for whatever you need. Well, except for some little things that you almost better not need me [risas]. Come on, a big hug. Take care buddy”.

Payment to Piqué would break the RFEF code of ethics

A few weeks before the first edition of the Super Cup on Arab soil in 2020, Rubiales had already confirmed in a press conference that Kosmos had intervened in the negotiations with Saudi Arabia, and had pointed out that the federation had not made any direct payment to the company founded by Piquéthus avoiding a violation of its code of ethics unanimously adopted by the federation in December 2019.

On Thursday, the RFEF denounced in a statement have been victim of “an organized criminal action directed at the subsequent revealing secrets by distributing confidential documentation with a clear spurious intention”, adding that “private text and audio conversations of executives of the federal entity, including the president, Luis Rubiales, and the secretary general, Andreu Camps” had been stolen.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., after the game, I will go live on my Twitch channel to talk about the audios that have leaked today about the Spanish Super Cup. https://t.co/MUCODxIToz — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) April 18, 2022

