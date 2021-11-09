Pirate contracts and web scams: the market runs on Telegram

Listen to the audio version of the article

Some channels even use official names, such as Dazn Italia. So much in the jungle of Telegram, which for some time has been the preferred platform of every cybercriminal, more or less everything is allowed. And then it is precisely there that the illegal world of subscriptions to on demand services explodes. Dazn, we said. But also Netflix, Spotify, Disney + and all the macrocosm of apps that make up the world of digital content. It is clear that Dazn, with all Serie A matches live, has become an object of desire. And the mania of saving a few euros, looking for a subscription illegally, has grown considerably.

Today there are hundreds of advertisements that are online, and they promise access to the platform at ridiculously low prices: up to 2.5 euros per month, that is, over ten times less than the real subscription (which costs 29.99 euros, for new subscribers) . There is a Telegram channel that has over 30 thousand subscribers, and the managers describe themselves as “experts in this field for years in the sale of Dazn accounts and much more”. And they promise not only accounts at 10 euros a month, but also some gifts: «Every now and then – it is written in a message – we will also give away a random account. The first one who accesses it will have to change the password, set by us, to make it personal ».

On another Telegram channel that has over three thousand subscribers, there is a message in which the seller offers an account for 10 euros a month, complete with a promotional post. For payment, he asks for a Paysafecard voucher or an Amazon voucher, which remain valid (and presumably safer) alternatives to traditional digital payment methods. The author of the post writes, without too much hesitation, “once the payment has been made, I will send you the credentials (email and password) to be entered on the official Dazn app”. All on an app accessible to everyone, reachable in a few steps.

Whether or not the agreed account is received after payment (therefore an email and a password) is all to be seen. Because the impression is that these are real scams. Especially since Dazn effectively eliminated the free trial month option. Until recently, in fact, many cybercriminals took advantage of this option, and with software capable of generating credit card numbers, they sold monthly subscriptions obtained thanks to the trial month. As the month passed, the accounts vanished. Or the seller would send in new valid credentials, after evading the system with new credit card numbers that are clearly fake.

This process, as mentioned, was interrupted with Dazn’s choice to abolish the free trial month, starting from the beginning of this football season. Also for this reason it is very likely today that the advertisements on low-cost Dazn subscriptions are essentially scams. Because selling such a service for less than its market cost would be a loss-making business for anyone. Nonetheless, there are hundreds of adverts, suggesting that good deals are being made on this scam market.