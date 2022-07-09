“Pirates of the Caribbean”, 19 years later: Johnny Depp, architect of a saga that does not want to repeat | Cinema and series

“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, a film that was inspired by a Disney World theme park, arrived in 2003 to win over the public. With characters that remind us of great sailors, its plot, but especially its cast, convinced critics.

It would soon become a multi-million dollar film franchise that he saw in Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, Geoffrey Rush and many other Hollywood starsas key pieces for the pirate theme to return strongly to the cinema.

Like all sagas, “Pirates of the Caribbean” has had good and bad times. Let’s review the key pieces of your success.

A fresh new franchise

Considered at the time as a commercial risk for Disney, the Radio Times portal examined the highest-grossing films of the last 40 years and determined that in a market where the increase in sequels and remakes was notable, the most successful films were part of a franchise. .

“Pirates of the Caribbean” established itself as a successful saga for Disney. Photo: Disney

Although it was later renamed a ‘saga’, Disney turned “The Curse of the Black Pearl” into a franchise in its own right, not needing a pre-existing plot to be successful. With an investment of 140 million dollars, its collection of more than 650 million was a challenge for the cinema.

Jack Sparrow, the rebirth of Johnny Depp that Disney should thank

Johnny Depp’s rogue pirate is characterized as a fun and enthusiastic character. He is unpredictable and always up to something. These characteristics are the personal stamp of Depp, who recently revealed to fans that he modified part of the concept of the character to his personal taste.

In the defamation trial he brought against Amber Heard, the actor told details of his work in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, but also how Jack Sparrow became something personal.

“Jack was a character that I had built from scratch and it was something that I put a lot of myself into. Having worked on those movies and having rewritten dialogues and jokes caused me to be in shock after learning that Disney had fired me, “he said.

With five movies on his back, Johnny Depp is the successful element of the first tape and subsequent saga. From the improvisations to the character development, his dedication to the role is impeccable and fans appreciate it. They have even collected signatures for their return, despite the fact that the interpreter has already closed his participation.

He revitalized pirate stories in the cinema

Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean.” Photo: Disney

From the 1920s through the 1950s, several successful pirate movies were released, including “The Black Pirate” and “Captain Blood.” By the 1960s, the genre’s popularity had waned, but it had exceptions like “The Princess Bride” and “Muppet Treasure Island.” Everything changed with “Pirates of the Caribbean: the curse of the Black Pearl”.

“Pirates of the Caribbean 1” not only included improvements, it gave a new vision of what it meant to be a pirate. Jack Sparrow was not an action hero, on the contrary, he moved away from him. On the other hand, the inclusion of the undead pirates and Davy Jones’s crew helped the franchise stand out.

The presence of Elizabeth Swann

Elizabeth Swann is played by Keira Knightley. Photo: Disney

“Pirates of the Caribbean” put its female characters at the forefront of the battle. Elizabeth Swann is important to the story throughout the first three movies and possibly the entire franchise. The development is undeniable, she went from being the daughter of a governor to a pirate. Eventually, she becomes the queen of the pirate brotherhood.