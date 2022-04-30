‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’: 10 hidden details in ‘Salazar’s Revenge’

The fifth installment of the Disney saga, again with Johnny Depp in the role of Jack Sparrow, featured Javier Bardem to bring the main villain to life.

The story of Jack Sparrow started long before Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The character played by Johnny Depp in the Disney saga -composed by The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man’s Chest (2006), In the end of the world (2007), On mysterious tides (2011) and Salazar’s Revenge (2017)- He faced an important captain when he was young, and that moment in his life, crucial to becoming who fans know, can only be seen in Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. The fifth installment of the saga, also starring Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites and Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom again as Barbossa Y Will Turner; respectively, it hides some winks that you can only discover by paying attention. To make it easier for you, we have compiled 10 details from Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge that may have gone unnoticed.

Pirate flag

When Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge begins, the mythical castle that appears at the beginning of the Disney movies has been adorned with a pirate flag. In the river just behind you can also see a boat very similar to the black pearlthe ship that gives its name to the first installment of the saga Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

The dead tell no tales

The original title of the film is Dead Men Tell No Tales (in Spanish: The dead do not tell stories) and was not chosen at random. It is a phrase that can be heard in the disney parks attraction on which the film franchise is based. In addition, it can also be heard in previous installments of the saga. For example, says Mr. Parrot Cotton (David Bailey) in the first movie The Curse of the Black Pearl and a mysterious voice whispers it in the third installment In the end of the world.

Bullfighter

Javier Bardem gives life to Salazar, the villain of the film. This character, great enemy of Jack Sparrowis nicknamed The Killer of the Sea. Boasting of his he, when Salazar grabs his sword to attack, he does so as if it were a bullfighter’s rapier.

Jack Sparrow’s Uncle

Keith Richards, a member of the Rolling Stones, plays the Jack Sparrow’s father in In the end of the world Y On mysterious tides. In Salazar’s Revengethe protagonist meets another member of his family, his uncle, who is played by Paul McCartney, one of the Beatles.

Jack’s Uncle Prank

“Have I ever told you the skeleton joke? A skeleton walks into a bar, orders a beer…and a mop”says Jack’s uncle to his nephew. This joke is not put there by chance. It is a joke that Al Pacino constantly repeated to Johnny Depp during the filming of Donnie Brasco and that the actor who plays Jack Sparrow took time to understand.

a sinister cameo

When Jack Sparrow is at the guillotine he sees some severed heads in the basket below. They are not just anyone’s, as they were designed to reproduce the features of the film’s directors: Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg.

Where does the nickname Jack Sparrow come from?

In Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge there is a ‘flashback’ in which Jack Sparrow appears as a young man facing Salazar. It is the villain who tells where the name of the protagonist comes from. “There was a young pirate. He was there, like a little bird”, Explain. “And that day he earned a name that would haunt me the challenge of my days. The Sparrow“. “Sparrow” means “sparrow” in Spanish.

The Return of Captain Teague

Keith Richards (Rolling Stone guitarist) plays the father of Jack Sparrow, but this character also appears in Salazar’s Revenge. In the ‘flashback’ in which we see a young protagonist, behind him, is the Captain Teague. On this occasion, the young version of Jack Sparrow’s father is played by Alexander Scheer.

Maiden name

Again in the ‘flashback’ of the confrontation between Jack Sparrow and Salazar, it can be seen that the pirate is on a ship called Wicked Wench. in the universe of Pirates of the Caribbeanthis is the original name of the black pearl.