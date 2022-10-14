‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ Was Going to Have a Female Villain Until Johnny Depp Demanded They Change It – CINEMABLEND

The actor objected to having a female rival in his latest film as Jack Sparrow. Although the reason is really surprising

For many Pirates of the Caribbean it will always be Johnny Depp and his Jack Sparrow character. And, in a way, the franchise began and ended with the actor, or at least with his designs. His power of decision in the Disney movies was so important that he could change important elements of movies at your will.

It was in the case of Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge, the fifth installment of the pirate saga, where he demanded a very significant change in relation to the villain. Initially, Jack Sparrow was going to confront a woman in the moviebut Depp intervened to change that and that the antagonist, finally played by Javier Bardem, was male.

This change in production has been recently revealed by Terry Rossio, responsible for the script in the four previous films of Pirates of the Caribbean and initially a writer for the latter, until he was replaced by Jeff Nathanson. Rossio explains why the changes were required and thought about it.

My version of Salazar’s Revenge was scrapped because it featured a female villain, and Johnny Depp was concerned that it would be redundant with Dark Shadows, which also featured a female villain. Of course, there’s also the possibility that all those scripts were just plain disgusting. But usually when I reread a script that didn’t get produced, it holds up, often better than the movie that did get produced. Sometimes it takes just one decision by one person, often a simple whim, to destroy years of storytelling and world building.

Rossio’s proposal was scrapped, but the delay in production was so great that Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge it ended up being released five years after the aforementioned Dark Shadows, and Depp released other films in between, so the required change didn’t really make that much sense anymore. The same there were more reasons behind the decision, as usually happens in these cases, but in any case it sounds, in fact, a simple whim.

https://link.nl.sensacine.com/wf/200200/1/EN/Start.act?source=news