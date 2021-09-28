Pirates of the Caribbean 6, could Johnny Depp appear in a cameo? Talk to a co-star

Waiting to understand how the next one will behave Jungle Cruise with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Disney’s only real success in terms of transposing an attraction to the company’s theme parks was the Pirates of the Caribbean with Johnny Depp, which has five active chapters and an upcoming reboot and spin-off.

The reboot or Pirates of the Caribbean 6 it will be as we know written by the talented and very launched Craig Mazin, already author of the splendid Chernobyl for HBO and showrunner and author of the television adaptation of The Last of Us always for the same broadcaster. The question that everyone is asking, however, is whether when this movie comes out there will also be the J in a cameo or similar.ack Sparrow by Johnny Depp, an interpreter who has recently been removed from the spotlight of the big Hollywood studios.

Speaking recently with Express then, actor Greg Ellis, who played Lieutenant Groves in the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, said of the matter that Depp should return in a cameo in the next chapter, because there can be no Pirates of the Caribbean without Jack Sparrow. These are his words:

“In an ideal world, in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, all the characters that fans have fallen in love with should have a chance to return to wrap it all up. In the end it’s all about the story and the script. If Jack Sparrow isn’t the key to the tale of wrapping up a multi-billion dollar franchise, it’s like not having Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series. However I think Depp will be back, although I’m not sure to what extent. This victimization culture is currently taking hold in which victimhood itself is the new social currency, and its economy is exploding, inflated beyond belief like a bubble. We’ll see what happens“.