‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’: Dwayne Johnson to replace Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

After Margot Robbie was confirmed as part of the cast of “Pirates of the Caribbean 6”, apparently, there is already an actor who leads the bets to put himself in the shoes of Jack Sparrowthe protagonist of the saga.

It is known that Disney will not have the participation of Johnny Depp since, due to the trial between the actor and his ex-wife, many doors were closed to him. In addition, the same actor revealed that he “not for a million dollars” would work with them again.

For this reason, the company sought a replacement for Depp in an actor who has no scandals and has had nothing to do with justice. In this context, Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, is the most famous name for “Pirates in the Caribbean”, according to the media Giant Freaking Robotwhich has previously hit their leaks.

So far neither Disney nor the aforementioned actor have commented on this rumor that is becoming stronger in the industry.

Johnny Depp will not work for Disney again

During the trial against Amber Heard, Johnny Depp assured that he will not play Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean” even if Disney offers him 300 million dollars.

On April 20, Heard’s lawyer asked the actor about the aforementioned role, since his ex-wife’s accusations caused his career to be harmed and caused the Mickey Mouse company to withdraw its support.

“If Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing in the world would convince you to work with Disney again on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie, right?” To which Depp replied, “That’s right.”

On the return of Johnny Depp to “Pirates of the Caribbean”, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the project, revealed in an interview with the newspaper The Sunday Times was clear in saying, “Not at this time.” However, the producer has left the door open to reach a new agreement with the actor. “The future has not yet been decided,” he added.

