‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’: everything we know so far about the Disney film without Johnny Depp | Entertainment Cinema and Series

His last film released was in 2017 with ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ where the Hollywood star acted alongside Javier Bardem.

With this fifth installment, rumors about a possible sixth film were created shortly after. These gained momentum when it became known that famous writers were already developing the script in 2019.

However, with the recent legal dispute between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney has not clarified what the main plot of the melodrama would be.

Johnny Depp out of Disney

The aforementioned conflict began when the “Aquaman” actress accused her ex-partner of having physically violated her in an article; Before long, it was confirmed that Depp had lost his role in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ as Grindelwald.

Although Disney had not commented on whether the protagonist of ‘Scissorhands’ would continue to work with them, this was clarified in the middle of the trial of the stars.

He himself explained that the company had invited him to participate in the script for the sixth installment, however, after the controversy everything changed and he felt betrayed, so much so that he will never establish a relationship with them again, not even if they offer him 300 millions of dollars.

“I didn’t really understand how after that long relationship and a pretty successful relationship, certainly for Disney, I was suddenly guilty until proven innocent… In fact, I had been approached to write ‘Pirates 6’. A franchise can only last for so long, and there is a way to end a franchise like that. And I thought the characters deserved it… to end their franchise on a high note. I planned to continue until it was time to stop.” It was what he declared in the trial days ago.

Although many actors have worked alongside Depp in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ such as Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley or Geoffrey Rush, he has always been the soul of the saga, but now that he will not be part of the cast, everything must take a 360 turn degrees.

Margot Robbie in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’?

The film is in a ‘pending’ status, as with little information confirmed, there isn’t even an official cast list, possible plot, or release date.

Regardless of the outcome of the Depp trial, the actor is reluctant to return, even though he would have been happy to make a proper closure with Jack Sparrow.

In 2020 it was mentioned that Margot Robbie would be the new protagonist of the sixth installment of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ and currently this role seems uncertain, since there is no progress in the project.

“Maybe. It’s the first days. I won’t say anything more… for now, time will tell,” was what the actress commented in an interview for the ‘Happy Sad Confused’ podcast.

Instead, Robbie is focused on filming the new movie ‘Barbie,’ which she will star in with Ryan Gosling in 2023.

If it is a reality, its integration into the Disney saga will have a wide range of possibilities to address the story.

Production chief Sean Bailey told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018, shortly after the first allegations against Depp, that they want to give audiences something different.

“We want to bring a new energy and vibrancy. I love the (Pirates) movies, but part of the reason Paul and Rhett are so interesting is that we want to kick them in the pants. And that’s what I’ve tasked them with.” “.

The actors who could return

If we talk about young actors within the plot that could return, these would be Kaya Scodelario, who played the lost daughter of Captain Barbossa, Carina Barbossa, and according to the Collider portal, her contract did include the sixth film, but Disney he did not confirm or deny the information.

Also Brenton Thwaites would be back in the project because his role as the son of Elizabeth Swann and Will Turner, Henry, gained relevance in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge’ and could continue with another adventure.