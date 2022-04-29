Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Everything we know so far.

The success of the Pirates of the Caribbean movies is reflected in the fact that the franchise is so well-known that even those who haven’t seen the movies know Captain Jack Sparrow, a privateer.

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise started out as a simple adaptation of the theme park attraction of the same name, but quickly became a popular franchise loved by fans around the world.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl was released in 2003, and subsequent movies were released in 2006, 2007, 2011, and 2017. The most recent movie is Dead Men Tell No Tales.

In 2018, the sixth installment of the franchise was announced. Nevertheless, despite the passage of many years, substantial information about the film is scarce.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in production.

There have been many rumors and speculations circulating about the latest installment of the film. In our quest to answer many of the existing questions about Pirates of the Caribbean 6, here’s everything we know so far.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release date

Although no official release date has been announced, the franchise has traditionally released its films in May or July. While we can speculate on the month of release of the last film, the year remains unknown. With a four-year delay between the third and fourth film and a six-year gap between the fourth and fifth, we might have to wait even longer if the sixth film follows the same path.

We can expect Pirates of the Caribbean 6 to release in May or June 2022.

The cast of Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Is Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6?

The casting for the film has yet to be confirmed. In the meantime, Kaya Scodelario, who played Carina Barbossa in the movie Dead Men Tell No Tales, has indicated that she is contractually bound to appear in at least one more Pirates of the Caribbean movie.

Therefore, we expect to see the actress in the newest installment of the franchise. Perhaps the plot of the film will be based on his observations.

Outside of Scodelario, only educated predictions can be made regarding who else might appear in the upcoming movie. Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley are set to return, along with Brenton Thwaites, who plays Carina Barbossa’s love interest Henry in the film.

When questioned by his own attorney, Depp said Disney dropped him from the sixth installment of “Pirates of the Caribbean” days after the article was published.

Additionally, Disney is rumored to be considering casting Guardians of the Galaxy actresses Karen Gillan and Emma Watson as part of its efforts to increase the number of female leads in its films.

However, until Disney releases the official cast list, our speculation will be just speculation.

The expected plot of Pirates of the Caribbean 6

No storyline details have been released for this installment as development is ongoing. It seems likely that the film’s sequel will include a female lead.

According to reports, the producers aren’t interested in continuing the plot of Pirates 5. Sean Bailey, Disney’s head of film production, remarked that the team wants to deliver “new vigor and excitement” .

Disney’s goal with these two reboots is to hit the reset button and explore new paths that will barely contain the themes of the past.

It will be interesting to see when the expectation of fans of Pirates of the Caribbean will finally be over!

Where is Pirates of the Caribbean 6 filming?

Although production information has not been revealed, the majority of the films are set or begin in the historic town of Port Royal. This port, located on the north coast of Jamaica, was a well-known pirate haunt.

With the original wharf damaged by an earthquake in the 1800s, the film set was built in St. Vincent, Jamaica, and additional shots were taken in Kingston.

Additionally, the series was recorded in Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, and the Dominican Republic, as well as the port of Tortuga, which is now part of Haiti and open to tourists.

Whichever shore this new swath ends up on, the story is almost certain to have its origins in the legendary havens of pirates.

Where to watch Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is streaming on Amazon, Disney+, HBO and Hulu. When the release date has been confirmed for this movie, you can watch it on these platforms.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Trailer Update

As the film is still in pre-production and filming has not yet begun, no trailer is available. With much of the new narrative still shrouded in mystery, viewers will be eager to receive their first glimpse of the revamped Pirates of the Caribbean universe. You can watch the Pirates of the Caribbean 5 trailer below.